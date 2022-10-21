Navya Naveli Nanda's Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensemble screams chic-festive glam above anything else

With Diwali season in full and grand effect, the more decked up the better is the rule. Ethnic ensembles are the touchstones of our festive style and their fame has been well-driven by celebrities too. Too many festive celebrations on the Bollywood line and outfits donned by popular faces couldn't be more on-trend. The fashion supers are repeatedly present at all parties and last night was a beauteous blingy affair at fashion designer, entrepreneur, and couturier, Manish Malhotra's Mumbai residence. Navya Naveli Nanda's red, ravishing and golden look ventured into a glam, uncommon territory. Wonder how?

Navya, a co-founder of Aara Health and founder of Project Naveli dressed her part as a guest but differently and didn't go by lehengas or sarees which most actresses swore by. Her not-so and wholly ethnic look was still a big masterclass on how to pull off a regal look, the fabric does the magic. This isn't the first time the podcast host was spotted in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensemble and her choices have been honestly good and chic.

Keeping this very suit impressive she rocked a three-piece ensemble which entailed a high-waisted satin, a plain red draped skirt that was clubbed with a cropped and short-sleeved jewelled couture blouse. These days, who isn't really digging out embellished attire? It brings what you truly need for festive glamour. From sparkle, colours to everything accentuated. Also powered by a dupatta that looked alike her skirt's fabric, soft and extravagant. Navya OOTN was styled with a potli bag that featured gold embroidery.

She owned her look in two more ways with her flat strappy gold footwear and studded drop earrings. The 25-year-old let her skin glow with dewy makeup. She chose pink lipstick and didn't go with the norm of picking the same colour as her ensemble. Navya looked fabulous and her hairdo was simple and well-styled into waves. Guess what shall never die? Not just your favourites, lehengas, sarees, and kurtas. Add this stylish combo to your wedding-appropriate outfits list.