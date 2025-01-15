Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh celebrates festival in traditional outfits, opting for timeless classics like white kurta and saree

On the auspicious occasion of Pongal, the gorgeous actresses Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh posted pictures celebrating the festival in their traditional attires. On one side, the Jawan actress kept it elegant with a white dress, while the Baby John actress flaunted her saree love in a beautiful yellow piece. They both looked drop-dead gorgeous. Let’s break down each of their looks.

First, looking at Nayanthara, she was wearing a simple white kurta. Featuring a sleeveless design and a straight-cut silhouette, the dress was perfect for festive celebrations. She beautifully enhanced her look with fitted matching leggings and a dupatta styled on one side of her shoulder. The dupatta was designed with shiny block prints and linings, making it just right to pair with the simply designed kurta.

To add a pop of color to this outfit, you can style it with a different dupatta, either in a single vibrant shade or a multi-color design. This would beautifully enhance the festive vibe and add variety to the look.

Nayanthara styled her outfit gracefully with accessories, wearing oxidized drop earrings with pearl details at the edges, a watch, and rings. To complete her flawless appearance, she chose kohl-rimmed eyes, a subtle blush glow, and nude lipstick. The finishing touch was the round red bindi placed perfectly between her sharp brows, adding an elegant edge to her ensemble.

With her hair left open in a side partition, Nayanthara exuded elegance and style, looking perfectly poised to celebrate Pongal.

Now, turning to Keerthy Suresh, she embraced tradition in a stunning yellow saree. Crafted from sheer fabric, her saree featured multi-color traditional floral motifs that added a vibrant, fresh touch to her appearance. She draped it flawlessly, with neatly tucked pleats at the waist, one side of the pallu elegantly secured on her shoulder, and the other side slipping gracefully over her arms.

Creating a coordinated look, Keerthy Suresh styled her yellow saree with a pink sleeveless blouse, perfectly matching the floral colors on her saree. The blouse was adorned with shiny round designs, making it a perfect festive outfit to admire.

For accessories, she opted for heavily embellished drop earrings and pink bangles, complementing her traditional look. The South Indian mangal sutra hanging around her neck was the main highlight of her ensemble. Whether Western or traditional, the mangal sutra has always been her favorite accessory. To complete her look, she styled her hair in a gajra bun, beautifully pulling the entire outfit together.

The Baby John actress’s makeup glam was absolutely flawless. With the perfect concealer and foundation, she set a solid base and enhanced it with perfectly blushed cheeks, winged eyeliner, and nude lipstick.

Both Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh looked their best in their respective outfits. If you’re seeking perfect and elegant festive picks, these outfits are exactly what you need. They are equally elegant, subtle, and versatile.

