Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh to Pooja Hegde: Celebrity-inspired summer clothes that are a must-have

Summer is here and it is so important to have breathable outfits, easy fits and everything that will provide comfort to beat the heat. From flowy maxi to white cotton dresses, we bring the ultimate edit of summer dresses that spell comfort and style. As the summer breeze blows hotter and hotter, we look at celebrity-inspired outfits that are high on style.

From Samantha to Nayanthara, a look at South divas who introduce us to five quintessential summer styles!

Floral and Fun

Pooja Hegde is known for her comfy and chic style statement. She can pull off a simple dress as aesthetically as possible. Her ultra-cute mini dress in floral print is my personal favourite and a perfect Summer pick. The Beast actress styled this yellow, pink, white, and green multi-coloured dress with a pair of white sneakers and a pink bag. Minimal makeup, and a pair of hoops and you are good to go!

A white cotton dress for all day long!

White is a summer favourite and even more when it is a cotton outfit. Nayanthara's easy-breezy white cotton dress featuring puffed sleeves, layered pleated details and a tie-knot at the back is an outfit made for sunny days. All you need this summer is a cute cotton dress and you can recline in all day.

Puffy-sleeved skater dress



Keerthy Suresh is known for her comfy style statement. She has more relaxed, cosier silhouettes and one of many is this puffy-sleeved bright-coloured dress. From brunch to date night, this option for a comfy outfit is a perfect pick to beat the heat.

In classic white



Samantha loves fashion and there is nothing like that she can't pull it off. Her retro style co-ord set with an asymmetric hem and a loose silhouette, which she wore at the airport, rules the Summer game outfit. Mini hoops, a pair of sunglasses and flats are all you need for running errands.

In a soft knit

Rashmika Mandanna oozes oomph in a short and fitted soft knit dress that has a crocheted look. The Pushpa actress styled it with a pair of simple hoops and hair tied in a ponytail. She completed the look with a soft smokey eye look, loads of mascara and glam makeup.

