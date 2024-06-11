Nayanthara’s white floral saree is elegance personified and we can’t get enough of her

Trust Jawan star Nayanthara to slay versatile saree looks like no other. Her timeless elegance is best reflected every time she steps out in traditional. Well, sarees to be specific. The ethereal beauty does not even require heavy embellishments and maximalist ethnic attires to steal the limelight.

She carries even the simplest of sarees with such grace and elegance that we can’t help but simply lose our hearts. Her latest Saree look is no different.

Nayanthara draped herself in six yards of floral elegance for her recent traditional appearance. Her white georgette saree was adorned with intricate floral motifs in shades of beige, brown, and green. Nailing the look to perfection, she paired the traditional ensemble with her signature, matching sleeveless blouse boasting a scoop neckline. She wore a small bindi to elevate the drape and styled herself with minimal yet striking makeup and accessories.

Nayanthara enhances her allure with her styling prowess

Simplicity never goes out of style and the Jawan actress’ recent look is a testament to the same. Ditching a dose of bling and heavy accessories, she just wore a white pearl stud to adorn her ears. Even for her makeup, she went with her tried and tested template and rocked a subtle look.

Flaunting her blemish-free skin, Nayanthara let her natural radiance shine through and opted for a dewy base. She dusted her cheeks with the right amount of blush for a fair share of glam. Her usual choices of kohl-rimmed eyes, nude lips, and drawn eyebrows further added to her oh-so-pretty looks. The nude hues on her face delivered a tender touch, serving some major fashion goals.

Nayanthara is a vision in white in floral saree look

Further, she let her open tresses cascade down her back proving her love for minimalism. Do not miss her radiant smile which can make your heart skip a beat. The actress sported the minus-any-drama look, making a case for simple traditional looks. With her mesmerizing beauty strokes, she stood out, blooming like a flower herself.

Did you find Nayanthara’s floral saree look inspiring enough? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section, right away.

