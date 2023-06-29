Neena Gupta looks funky in parrot green outfit from House Of Masaba, perfect for evening with the girls

The iconic actress Neena Gupta recently made waves in the fashion world as she effortlessly embraced the funky modern aesthetic in a stunning parrot green outfit from House Of Masaba. With her impeccable style and flair for experimentation, the Lust Stories 2 actress once again proved why she is considered a fashion icon.

This vibrant ensemble not only captures the essence of contemporary fashion but also serves as the perfect choice for an evening out with friends or even a classy date. Want to take a closer look at her outfit? Well, let’s dive into the details of this eye-catching outfit that has everyone talking.

Neena Gupta looked insanely cute in a flower-laden parrot green outfit

In the recent photos, the Goodbye actress is seen wearing a Parrot Green Flower Passion In-Cut Mini Dress worth Rs. 7,000 featuring a halter neck with scallop lace and super convenient pockets. She paired this with a perfectly tailored Parrot Green Flower Passion Blazer worth Rs. 20,000, featuring a sharp collar and a sleek look. Both of these clothing items are from her daughter’s label i.e. House Of Masaba. Her cute outfit was completed with pearly white sneakers. Doesn’t she look insanely adorable? We’re literally obsessed with her outfit.

To further elevate her outfit, she wore Gen-Z-approved silver hoop earrings and dark grey sunglasses which suited her beyond compare. it’s undoubtedly hard to keep up with the Badhaai Ho actress’ modern sense of style, isn’t it? She clearly knows exactly how to ace an outfit.

As soon as her photos made their way onto her daughter’s social media page, all her fans, followers, and even her colleagues rushed to shower her with their love, appreciation, and a ton of compliments. The Uunchai actress’ fashion bold choices encourage others to step out of their comfort zones and embrace their unique style preferences. Her inspiring confidence and grace make her a true fashion inspiration for women of all ages.

So, what do you think about the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actress’ green galore outfit? Would you like to have this in your wardrobe? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

