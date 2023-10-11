Neena Gupta looks HOTTER THAN EVER in green polka-dotted dress with side slit; Redefines age is just a number

From its very inception, Bollywood has had a long parade of fashionistas who have left their mark on the industry. But, there are very few actresses who remain timelessly iconic. One of the most beautiful divas on this list, without a doubt, is the fabulous Neena Gupta. The talented Lust Stories 2 actress is known for her ability to shatter the so-called rules created by society to transcend all expectations with her fashion-forward outfits. We can’t help but fall in love with this Metro In Dino actress’ gorgeous outfits and even more fabulous smile.

The Masaba Masaba actress was recently seen wearing a gorgeous green maxi dress that made our hearts skip a beat and beg for more. Why don’t we take a closer look at her ensemble? Let’s dive right in.

Neena Gupta looked gorgeous in a classy green maxi dress

The beautiful Goodbye actress was recently seen wearing a pale green maxi dress with white polka dots all over it. This gorgeous dress featured a plunging V-neckline with sleek straps which added to its overall look. Furthermore, the sleeveless calf-length dress also featured a sultry front slit at the hem as well as an open back with ties, which added to the talented Badhaai Ho actress’ ensemble’s overall allure. The fitted corsetry-like silhouette of the dress also fitted the queen like a charm, which helped her highlight and flaunt her curves beyond comparison. To say that we’re obsessed with this one would be an absolute understatement.

The incredible Panchayat actress further chose to complete her classy ensemble with white pumps with a little heel as well as Sororité’s Vintage 1950s Antique Ivory Floral Patterned Beaded Purse, approximately worth Rs. 10,395. And, her purse definitely brought a harmonious flair to her entire look. Meanwhile, the Uunchai actress also decided to keep her accessories minimalistic with simple stud earrings and a bracelet, so that the focus remains on her outfit. To note, this decision seriously paid off.

Last but sure as hell not least, let’s talk about the gorgeous Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actress’ hair and makeup game which was totally on point as well. Gupta chose to pin flicks from both sides of her hair back while leaving the rest open, this was indeed an elegant twist. On the other hand, her subtle makeup look with light eyeshadow, well-shaped eyebrows, eyeliner on fleek, roughed cheeks, a dab of highlighter, and glossy nude-colored lipstick, totally complimented and elevated her entire ensemble. We’re undoubtedly in love with her overall look, it definitely left a lasting impression. After all, this look proves that the diva’s ability to effortlessly break societal fashion norms and set new trends is truly remarkable.

It’s quite safe to say that the Ishq-e-Nadaan actress’ style remains an inspiration for those who appreciate timeless, fashion-forward elegance in the world of Bollywood. What did you think of Neena Gupta’s latest outfit? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section, below.

