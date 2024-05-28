Neena Gupta is a modern icon who always slays with her fashionable ensemble. The diva’s fashion game is simply unforgettable. She dares to go beyond the conventional while crushing social norms to create her fierce style statements.

From vibrant colors, bold prints, unique silhouettes, and high-fashion picks to unexpected combos, luxurious twists, and more, she always knows just how to nail the look, inspiring fashionistas.

Neena Gupta’s looks are always accentuated by her grace and confidence, and her latest outfit was no exception. Let’s just zoom in and decode the Badhaai Ho actress’ latest look and unconventional style statement.

Neena Gupta looked stylish in a summer-ready look

The Goodbye actress always dares to experiment with fashion to set unbelievably high standards with her unique picks, and her latest outfit was no exception. It also left us feeling super impressed. The all-white look featured an oversized white shirt with a collared neckline and cycling shorts.

With this, the Uunchai actress showed us how to style oversized shirts to create quirky statements. In fact, the comfortable shirt also gave a Gen-Z-approved androgynous vibe to the whole ensemble. Meanwhile, the star also rolled up her sleeves to give her outfit a rather chill appeal.

In an unexpected twist, the Sardar Ka Grandson actress further paired this shirt with matching white upper-thigh length cycling shorts, enhancing the fit’s overall aesthetic. The high-waisted shorts also gave her look a rather sporty and stylish twist. What a strikingly summer-friendly choice!

The Lust Stories 2 actress also completed the look with contrasting and comfortable yellow sneakers. We truly adore how Neena always dares to go above and beyond, rewriting her own fashion rules, proving that age is just a number. Her stylish look was just sincerely inspiring, and it also made a very visibly convincing case for Gupta’s styling supremacy.

Neena Gupta’s accessories and glam game

Neena’s accessory choices always played a crucial role in elevating her looks, and it was the same for this ensemble. She opted for yellow-tinted sunglasses, adding a touch of edginess to her look. In the accessories department, she added Gen-Z-approved small gold hoop earrings with matching stacked bracelets. But, what made us swoon was how she gave an unconventional twist to her look with a traditional gold necklace and bangles.

But that’s not all; Gupta further added the red and white Balenciaga X Adidas Hourglass XS sling bag, approximately worth Rs. 2,61,872, to add to the sporty appeal of her look. This iconic and lightweight piece dared to modernize the elements of sportswear to create a design that speaks volumes.

Further, even her makeup look was minimal with a radiant base, helping her flaunt her natural beauty. She also added a touch of pink blush and a matching matte lipstick to complete her makeup look.

She went with a sleek and straight hairstyle with a middle parting to go with the same. We love her effortlessly manageable look. Even her smile, charisma, and individuality were the highlights of the mesmerizing fit.

So, what did you think of Neena Gupta’s ensemble? Comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

