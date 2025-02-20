Neetu Kapoor dazzles at Aadar Jain's mehendi ceremony in black kurta set, Nita Ambani donned same outfit in 2015

Neetu Kapoor is the epitome of grace, always carrying herself with confidence. Last night, on 19th February 2025, she channeled her ethnic energy in a gorgeous black kurta, and the surprising part is that Nita Ambani also wore the same piece in 2015. Even after 10 years, the dress design remains timeless, making it just the right fit for special occasions.

The Kapoor mansion is glowing with lights for the wedding festivities of Aadar Jain; the mehendi ceremony was an absolute blast. Neetu Kapoor embraced the festive charm in a stunning black kurta by Rimple & Harpreet. It was meticulously crafted with intricate detailing and embroidery around her neckline that cascaded down the line. Traditional motifs were adorned all over it, with precise work at the sleeves' ends and the edge of the ensemble. The kurta was long and ended just below her knees.

The stylish Kapoor paired her black kurta with a green palazzo. She chose the green palazzo to complement the green detailing on the kurta, resulting in a well-coordinated ensemble. With a traditional design, the beautifully curated dupatta was settled on one side of her shoulder.

In 2015, Nita Ambani wore this same dress to an event in Delhi, giving it a royal touch. Instead of carrying it on one shoulder, she decided to wrap it around one arm and drape it neatly over the shoulder for some royalty vibes.

Advertisement

Coming back to Neetu Kapoor, she wore the stunning Kundan stud earrings accentuating her ears and a multi-layered neckpiece gracing her neck. Her wrist featured a traditional stone-studded kada, perfectly tying all details together.

Giving the flawless and dewy finishing touch, the veteran actress enhanced her beauty with the right shade base, blush on her cheekbones, and nude glossy lipstick for glowing lips. She left her short hair open and parted at the side, perfectly nailing her appearance.

Neetu Kapoor’s fashion game is a whole package of elegance and class, and no matter the occasion, she always manages to pull off a confident look that effortlessly turns heads.

What are your thoughts on Neetu Kapoor’s look? Let us know in the comments below!