Neha Dhupia celebrates love and pride in beautiful, affordable rainbow saree from Suta

Neha Dhupia, the renowned Indian actress and television personality, is known for her ability to make bold statements with her fashion. True to form, she has recently embraced and celebrated the spirit of Pride Month in a truly remarkable and fashionable way. With her latest fashion choice, the Lust Stories actress not only exuded elegance but also made a powerful statement of inclusivity and support for the LGBTQ+ community.

The De Dana Dan actress proudly donned a beautiful, affordable rainbow saree from Suta, a brand that champions sustainable and ethically-made clothing. So, do you want to take a closer look at her fashion statement? Well, let’s delve into the significance of the Sheesha actress’ attire and explore how it promotes pride and acceptance.

Neha Dhupia looked beyond amazing in rainbow drapes

The rainbow flag, with its vibrant and harmonious colors, is a universally recognized symbol of the LGBTQ+ community. Each color represents a specific aspect of diversity and inclusivity. Red signifies life, orange represents healing, yellow symbolizes sunlight, green embodies nature, blue signifies serenity, and violet represents spirit. By wearing a rainbow saree, the MTV Roadies’ judge demonstrates her support for the LGBTQ+ community and emphasizes the importance of acceptance, equality, and love.

The Chup Chup Ke actress’ choice to wear a rainbow saree from Suta’s Proudly Pride collection, worth Rs. 3,060, is not just a fashion statement; it also highlights her commitment to sustainable and ethical fashion. Suta is a brand that focuses on creating beautiful, handcrafted garments while promoting fair trade and responsible sourcing. Their sarees are made with natural fabrics, often woven by skilled artisans using traditional techniques. By endorsing Suta’s rainbow saree, Dhupia draws attention to the importance of supporting ethical fashion brands that prioritize both style and sustainability. She styled the saree with a fusional denim choker from the celebrated conceptual jewelry designer, Ritika Sachdeva. Her makeup look with a blue eyeliner and a pink lip done by Mita Vaswani and her hair, styled in a neatly tucked high plat by Soniya Modi, perfectly elevated her entire outfit.

By donning this vibrant attire, the Sanak actress brings attention to the ongoing fight for acceptance and equality for the LGBTQ+ community. In doing so, she influences and inspires a positive change in society, reminding us all of the power of fashion as a vehicle for social progress. So, what did you think of her outfit? Would you want to recreate this outfit? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

