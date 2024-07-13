New bride Radhika Merchant stuns in Banarasi brocade lehenga by Manish Malhotra for her Vidaai, blouse is inspired by Kutch’s heritage

Finally, the gala wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is over. But did you think we are done with the fashion extravaganza from the wedding affair? Absolutely not. After the lagna vidhi ceremony, the bride changed into her vidaai outfit, and if the wedding attire screamed regal, this whole look took our breath away.

For the main ceremony, she wore a custom-made Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla white and red Panetar lehenga and exuded regality in every true aspect. However, there was some chitter-chatter that she chose a white ensemble for her wedding ceremony. So, hold your breath because Radhika Merchant marched her way in a gorgeous Manish Malhotra red lehenga for her vidaai ceremony. Without any further delay, let’s take a detailed look at her whole attire.

Radhika Merchant in a stunning Manish Malhotra couture

After shining like a diamond at the wedding, it was time to drip in gold for Radhika. The bride chose a regal lehenga choli from the Manish Malhotra collection. The ensemble featured a beautifully shaped blouse embellished with real gold Karchobi work (inspired by the traditional abho and the rich textile heritage of Kutch, Gujarat, as mentioned by the designer himself). This was to pay homage to the artistry of the late 19th century.

Radhika Merchant paired the intricately designed blouse with a multi-paneled lehenga in red and sunset hues featuring Banarasi brocade work all over it. The sunset vibes and the beautiful zari work are a tribute to timeless elegance. The attire was put together with a dupatta which is a Banarasi woven masterpiece with a stunning broad zari border, and a red veil with a lattice design adorned with golden embellishments that added the charm it needed.

Radhika Merchant wears her family’s heirloom as jewelry

Her whole look was even more enticing as Radhika Merchant kept the same jewelry from her lagna vidhi ceremony and wore it with her vidaai outfit as well. The stunning bride wore a heavy Kundan neckpiece that came with a matching pair of earrings and a maang teeka. This beautiful piece has been a family heirloom of the Merchants. Her sister had worn it at her wedding as well.

Radhika also wore a massive and gorgeous layered neckpiece studded with diamond and emerald stones all over it, making the bride look more royal in every sense. She completed the look with a stack of bangles, haath phool, and an arm cuff. Radhika looked like a royal princess.

The makeup was as glamorous as she looked in the ensemble. With a matte-finish foundation, perfectly contoured jaws, coral blush, defined brows, kohl-rimmed eyes, soft smokey eyeshadow with a hint of bronze shimmer, lots of mascara, and a nude mauve lip shade, her makeover was completed. However, the sleek bun decorated with rajanigandha floral carnations definitely enhanced her beauty.

Well, we are absolutely in love with Radhika Merchant’s vidaai look. What about you? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.