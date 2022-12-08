Nia Sharma looks stunning in a thigh-high slit dress as she amps up the fashion game; See PIC

Nia Sharma is one of the finest and most loved actresses in the television industry. The diva needs no definition as she allows her talent, confidence, choice, and her awesome fashion sense do all the talking. The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant always keeps her style game high and slays every attire like a pro. Over the years in the industry, Nia Sharma has proved her acting prowess with various shows. She enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Recently, she took the internet by storm with her striking pictures in a white dress. Nia Sharma looks stunning in white

Nia Sharma’s latest pictures will definitely keep our heads turned. She shared a series of pictures on her Instagram and captioned, “Techno +Tequilla =TrippyTrip.” In the clicks, she can be seen donning a beautiful white thigh-high slit dress paired with black high heels. She finished her classy look with black shades and left her long wavy hair open. Take a look:

Celebs and fans comment on the post Soon after she dropped the jaw-dropping pictures, her friends from the industry started reacting. Diana Khan wrote, “Goddess.” Lataa Saberwal gave three fire emojis to her. On the other hand, one Instagram user commented, “Wait wait wait temperature is high here.” Another one wrote, “Thandi ke mausam me hot si nia slaying in white dress love it.”

Nia Sharma career The dusky beauty is well known for her roles in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and Naagin 4. She was seen in several music videos such as Do Ghoont, Hairaan, Gale Lagana Hai, Phoonk Le and more. She has also participated in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Ladies vs Gentleman, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, Box Cricket League 1, and Bigg Boss OTT.

ALSO READ: Nia Sharma looks breathtaking as she flaunts her toned physique in black monokini; PICS