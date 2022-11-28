Nikki Tamboli sets the temperature soaring in a hot pink sizzling top; Fans bowled over by her beauty

We love that hot pink is equally competing against black in the race of fashion and how it holds more meaning than the colour of love and romance. The long and never-ending race to shine bright than others has always been the keen motto of our celebs, and their efforts of experimenting with quirky looks are just commendable. When it comes to incredible sartorial choices, fashion queen Nikki Tamboli has always been a step ahead! From embellished ethnic attires to eye-catching bold modern outfits, Nikki has not been afraid to experiment with them, and her style archives are the ones to look out for. Recently, Nikki dropped some amazing photos on her social media handle, and our jaws dropped over her outfit picks. Nikki Tamboli's new post:

Nikki Tamboli took to her Instagram handle and shared a few pictures in a pink top and denim ripped jeans. But what stole the limelight here is her plunging neckline bodycon top in which the diva looks stunning. This hot pink strapless top went well with ripped denim boyfriend jeans. Another factor that steals the show is her million-dollar smile, which can truly melt hearts. Sharing these photos, Nikki captioned, "Smiles are always in fashion!" Fans, friends, and colleagues left no stone unturned to compliment Nikki's beautiful pictures and penned amazing comments for her.

Take a look at her PICS here-

Nikki Tamboli's career: Nikki Tamboli rose to fame after she participated in India's most popular reality show, Bigg Boss 14. Post her stint in this reality show, she starred in numerous music videos along with some popular television celebs. Nikki appeared in the Tamil film titled 'Kanchana 3', which became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of the year. Apart from this, the actress has also starred in two Telugu films. Nikki was also seen in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and later featured in numerous music videos. She also made a guest appearance in 'The Khatra Khatra Show', along with Pratik Sehajpal. Nikki collaborated with Television actor Shaheer Sheikh for a music video titled 'Ek Haseena Ne'. Apart from this, Nikki is also actively endorsing top brands on social media.

