Nimrat Kaur power dresses her way to our hearts, slays in mocha brown monotone fit with a latex coat

Nimrat Kaur is currently ruling the screen with Sky Force, and her fans are loving it. Along with her acting, she is also a popular figure when it comes to fashion. As you scroll through her social media, it is easy to tell that she knows her way around winter fashion.

In one of her latest posts, she totally owned a monotone look and slayed with a brown color palette. Snapped in a mocha brown fit head to toe from clothing brand Qua, she chose to style this with a double layer. She wore a turtle neck top with full sleeves.

Kaur layered it with a longline woolen coat. With a sleeveless stitch, the coat had a wide tie-around belt for closure. She paired it up with trousers from the same palette. The wide-legged fit of the pants went perfectly well with the actor’s height and style.

The Dasvi actor completed her outfit by adding a final layer. She popped on a longline latex jacket with full sleeves and a textured design. For her footwear, Nimrat chose a pair of high-heeled brown boots with pointed toes.

She added a pair of minimal earrings and then went bold with wide brown and gold bangles. Kaur tied her hair in a messy ponytail, flaunting her natural curls. Matching the tones of the outfit, she chose nude makeup and put on some bronzer and cherry-colored lip gloss.

Nimrat Kaur’s winter fashion looks have been quite the talk of the town. This brown monotone look is perfect for a cold vacation, especially in European colds. If you are looking for some cues on how to layer, this is your answer.

What do you think of the actor’s winter look? Tell us in the comments below.