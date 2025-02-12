Nimrat Kaur slays denim-on-denim style, adding a luxe touch with black YSL bag worth Rs 3,69,902

Nimrat Kaur has once again worked wonders with her style. Spotted in the city, the actress looked nothing less than a sassy queen in a classic denim-on-denim ensemble. Bringing her A-game to fashion for the perfect evening, she effortlessly gave us cues on how to elevate a denim-on-denim fit with a classy upgrade. Let’s spill the deets on her outfit!

Our day got even better seeing Nimrat Kaur looking effortlessly cool and casual. As a base, she wore a black turtleneck top with a fitted bodice that accentuated her frame. She neatly tucked it into her bottoms and added a classic layer—an edgy denim jacket with rolled-up sleeves and a structured collar, giving her a striking look. A denim jacket, whether paired with a corset or a simple t-shirt, can effortlessly turn any outfit into a high-fashion ensemble.

For the perfect fit-check goals, the actress paired her top with denim jeans. The laid-back fit with a loose silhouette struck the perfect balance between effortless style and comfort, serving all the cool and off-duty energy.

Her accessories game was on point. The Sky Force actress styled her look with a delicate long chain around her neck, stud earrings adding a touch of elegance, and rings tying all the details together. To elevate her ensemble with a luxe touch, she carried a black YSL bag worth Rs 3,69,902, designed with hand straps and a textured base.

For a minimal-aesthetic look, the actress opted for simple makeup. Her smooth base radiated a subtle glow with a hint of blush, defined brows, and a light-shade lipstick. She accessorized with oversized tinted sunglasses, adding a chic touch.

Her open hair, styled in soft waves with a side partition, framed her face beautifully. Completing the look, she paired her outfit with classic white shoes, striking the perfect balance between casual and stylish.

With this ensemble, Nimrat Kaur served the ultimate denim-on-denim inspiration. Adding a luxe touch with her classy YSL bag, she effortlessly elevated the look, making it a perfect statement in fashion.

What are your thoughts on Nimrat Kaur’s denim-on-denim style? Let us know in the comments below!