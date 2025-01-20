Nita Ambani celebrates Indian heritage with Kanchipuram saree and 200-year-old pendant necklace at Washington event

Nita Ambani effortlessly carries herself with poise in every appearance. Her style statements perfectly match her persona—which is marked by elegance and timeless sophistication. Recently, it was her saree look that took us by surprise. She exuded luxury and grace, draped in a pure Kanchipuram saree. Let’s spill the details of her look!

While in Washington for an event, Nita Ambani decided to embrace her cultural values, choosing to wrap herself in a rich, custom-made Kanchipuram silk saree. This saree was delicately crafted by artisan B. Krishnamoorthy.

Designed with intricate patterns and carefully chosen motifs like Iruthalaipakshi, Mayil, and the mythical Sorgavasal animal trails, the saree was the epitome of a true masterpiece. Mrs. Ambani draped her saree flawlessly, with neatly arranged pleats visible at the front and the pallu gracefully falling over her arm. She carried the pallu with elegance, giving off regal vibes.

To create an unforgettable fashion moment, two masters came together. B. Krishnamoorthy's saree was beautifully paired with Manish Malhotra’s velvet blouse. The blouse featured a round neckline and full sleeves, offering a polished and sophisticated appearance.

This combination of luxury and elegance turned into a moment we’ll never forget. It effortlessly captured everyone’s attention.

The style diva’s accessories gave a glimpse of India’s rich jewelry heritage. She wore a 200-year-old rare pendant necklace—a parrot-shaped piece adorned with diamonds, pearls, emeralds, and rubies. Additionally, she paired it with matching round earrings and traditional kadas, showcasing the power of exquisite craftsmanship.

Advertisement

To ensure her saree remained the centerpiece, Mrs. Ambani kept her makeup soft. Her kohl-rimmed eyes, brown-toned eyeshadow, glowing blush, and light-shade lipstick added an irresistible charm to her appearance.

With a keen attention to detail and equal focus on all aspects of her look, she chose to style her hair in a classy bun with a side partition, beautifully framing her face.

From rich sarees to exquisite jewelry, Nita Ambani beautifully honored Indian craftsmanship and artisans. With this look, she not only stole the spotlight at the event but also sent a powerful message about proudly supporting India’s rich heritage, proving that it can effortlessly turn an appearance into a timeless moment.

What are your thoughts on this Nita Ambani look? Let us know in the comments below!

ALSO READ: Khushi Kapoor just set traditional fashion bar high as she pairs her custom Torani corset with draped skirt