Nita Ambani in Tarun Tahiliani’s jamewar saree blends traditional charm with contemporary elegance, honoring Indian craftsmanship

Nita Ambani never disappoints when it comes to giving a masterclass in luxury. Each look she serves exudes regal charm, making heads turn. For another day in Washington, she decided to flaunt the Indian’s forever treasure—the saree. She wrapped herself in a beautiful saree meticulously crafted with intricate detailing, and without any further delay, let’s take a closer look at her attire!

Mrs. Ambani stunned in the jamewar saree for the special dinner held in Washington. It was created by the famous designer Tarun Tahiliani. It took around 1,900 hours to craft this beautiful piece adorned with aari work and detailed French knots. Giving the royal charm to her appearance, Nita Ambani draped her saree perfectly around her body with the pleats visible at the front and one side of the pallu attached to the blouse, whereas she carried the other side gracefully in her arms—it was all elegant and luxurious.

The drape and texture featured craftsmen’s embroidered jamewar shawls adorned with hand paint, prints, and embroidery.

Tarun Tahiliani created the modern tapered collared blouse, which combined tradition and contemporary elegance. It featured half-sleeves and a covered deck, adding an edge to her look.

Complementing the rich vibes of her saree, Nita Ambani styled her look with statement and traditional jewelry. She wore embellished round earrings and intricately designed circular motifs kada and rings.

As for her makeup, it was flawless! With the radiant base, the stylist kept the makeup subtle, with dramatic-effect eyes in the center. The business lady and philanthropist enhanced her skin with the blush glow, dark eyeshadow, eyeliner, kajal, and nude lipstick. It was perfect to pull her whole look together.

To complete her look, Nita Ambani decided to keep her hair loose, cascading down below her shoulders, styled with loose waves, and in the middle partition. It highlighted her facial features.

Mrs. Ambani is always fond of Indian heritage and never fails to bring them into the global limelight. This classic piece created with a mix of traditional and modern charm showcased the continuous evolution of Indian fashion. And with the right jewelry and makeup, she served a glamorous look to remember.

