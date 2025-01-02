Nita Ambani styles Oscar de la Renta’s caftan gown worth Rs 1.54 lakh with the jacket, adding a cozy touch to her glamorous look

With unparalleled elegance and style, Nita Ambani continues to inspire. Her appearances consistently showcase her keen eye for fashion, effortlessly making her the center of attention. For the New Year’s Eve celebration, she dazzled in a gown that reflected exquisite craftsmanship and attention to detail.

Celebrating in Jamnagar, Nita Ambani graced the event in a crystal leaf lamé mousseline caftan gown from Oscar de la Renta, valued at Rs 1,54,089. The fit was a testament to perfection, with its metallic detailing and meticulous design. The gown featured a round neckline with sheer fabric adorned with intricate silver accents, offering a subtle glimpse of skin. Her shoulders were elegantly draped in a caftan-style design, adding a regal touch to her ensemble.

The loose detailing of her gown ensured both comfort and style. The metallic fabric, with its textured base, added a glamorous touch to her appearance. The floor-length hemline further enhanced her elegance, radiating Nita Ambani’s charm with every step she took. Adding a cozy touch, she styled her gown with a jacket wrapped around her shoulders and gave out a luxurious vibe.

Her choice of outfit was ideal for special, luxurious occasions such as red-carpet events, award functions, or even wedding celebrations like cocktail nights.

Her outfit added all the glitz and glamour she needed for the party. To complete the look, she opted for diamond drop earrings, perfectly showcased by her side-parted hairstyle. Styled in loose waves and tucked behind her ears, her hair ensured her features were properly highlighted without distraction. Rings and bracelets further enhanced her feminine allure, leaving us utterly mesmerized.

Her makeup was equally impressive. She chose a flawless soft base, complemented by a touch of subtle blush, defined brows, kohl-rimmed eyes, and a slightly darker lipstick shade for added elegance.

If you're planning to attend a cocktail night or a glamorous event, take inspiration from Nita Ambani's style. Her look is both evergreen and versatile—perfect for making a lasting impression. Save this look; you won’t regret it!

