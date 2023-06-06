Nora Fatehi carries Rs. 2.3 lakh sporty Louis Vuitton bag to her dance class.

When it comes to fashion and style, Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi never fails to make a statement. From her mesmerizing dance moves to her impeccable sense of fashion, she has become an icon for many aspiring artists. Her ability to charm everyone has been greatly admired by people around the globe.

Recently, Nora was snapped by the paparazzo as she turned heads. She walked out of her car, greeted the paparazzi, and then, rushed into the studio to attend her class. She was dressed in a sporty ensemble and was spotted carrying a stunning Louis Vuitton bag to her dance class in Mumbai. Nora Fatehi effortlessly merges luxury with her everyday routine. Wondering what she was wearing? Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Nora Fatehi merged classy luxury with hip and sporty

Nora Fatehi was seen wearing a pink cropped hoodie with a black tank top. She paired this with black and white shorts to give her outfit the perfect sporty look. She completed her look with black Adidas PureBOOST sports shoes worth Rs. 13,000, dark black sunglasses and she had tied her hair in a bun as she was all set to dance the day away. She was acing the natural no-makeup look. Doesn’t she look amazing?

She was also seen carrying a brown Louis Vuitton Palm Springs Mini bag worth Rs. 2,38,284 lakhs approximately. This gorgeous Louis Vuitton bag gives a fresh twist to the backpack, transforming a utilitarian staple into an on-point city bag. It is crafted from Monogram canvas with soft leather trim and gold-tone hardware. The quilted, foam-backed straps can be positioned in multiple ways, for shoulder or crossbody wear, adding to the bag’s charm. How awesome is that?

Nora’s choice to carry a Louis Vuitton bag inspires many

While the price tag of Nora's Louis Vuitton bag may be beyond the reach of many, it serves as a reminder that luxury doesn't always have to be limited to special occasions. Nora Fatehi shows us that it's possible to incorporate a touch of luxury into our daily lives, enhancing our confidence and making us feel special.

Through her fashion choices, Nora inspires her fans to embrace their unique styles, reminding us all that fashion is a form of self-expression that knows no boundaries. What do you think about Nora’s outfit? Comment below to share your views with us.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia aces the formal aesthetic in a white pantsuit for the trailer launch of ‘Jee Karda’