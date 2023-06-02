Nora Fatehi channels her inner princess in Jean Pierre Khoury gown; Can you guess its cost?

Hold onto your tiaras, folks! The dazzling diva, Nora Fatehi, stole the spotlight at a recent Bollywood awards extravaganza held at the magnificent Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. With her show-stopping appearance in a dazzling gown, she left us all swooning and wishing we had our fairy godmother to grant us such fashion wishes.

We all know Nora Fatehi for her killer dance moves and that enviable figure that makes jaws drop faster than a thumka. But did you know that she started her journey as a dancing sensation before twirling her way into the hearts of Bollywood? From her debut in Roar to setting the stage on fire in various reality TV shows, Nora has proved time and again that she's a force to be reckoned with and it’s not limited to just her talent. She is a true fashion diva too. Are you wondering what Nora Fatehi was wearing in Abu Dhabi? Let’s take a closer look at her gown.

Nora Fatehi looked beyond magical in a gorgeous gown

Well, let’s get down to the real magic of the evening – Nora's ensemble that had us reaching for our smelling salts. Nora Fatehi was wearing a fully beaded multi-colored gown that was so glamorous, it could give Cinderella a run for her glass slippers. This fairytale creation, courtesy of the fabulous Jean Pierre Khoury, was nothing short of a sartorial masterpiece. With intricate beading that would make even the birds from Sleeping Beauty tweet in excitement, this gown was fit for a modern-day princess.

Nora donned a flowing blue silk taffeta cape that fluttered behind her with every graceful step to add a touch of royal elegance. The ensemble was accessorized with breathtaking jewelry from Mozaati, adding an extra sprinkle of sparkle and glam to her mesmerizing look. And can we take a moment to appreciate the clutch from the one and only Christain Louboutin? It practically shouted, "Carry me, darling, and let the world know you've arrived!"

Who were the fairy godmothers behind this magical creation?

Now, let's talk about the fairy godmothers behind Nora's enchanting transformation. Aastha Sharma from Wardobist worked her magic as Nora's stylist, ensuring that every detail was on point. From head to toe, not a single hair was out of place thanks to the fabulous Amit Thakur. And the makeup maestro, Marianna Mukuchayan, created a look that would make even the moon blush with envy. It was a masterclass in radiance, making Nora shine brighter than the paparazzi's flashbulbs.

But here's the real question on everyone's lips: How much does this enchanting ensemble cost? Drumroll, please! It's estimated to be worth approximately Rs. 4.94 lakhs approximately. Yes, you heard that right! It's the kind of gown that could make a genie pop out of a lamp just to borrow it for a night on the town.

Nora Fatehi is not just a Bollywood star but a true fashion maven because when it comes to red carpet glamour, she knows how to make an entrance that leaves the crowd begging for an encore. She's a living fairytale, and we can't wait to see what other spellbinding looks she conjures up in the future. What did you think about her outfit? Are you as obsessed as we are? Comment below to share your views with us.

