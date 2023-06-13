Nora Fatehi continues the Lady Dior handbag sartorial saga in style; Check out its cost

Slip into some fun colors before the glooms of the rainy season are upon us. Summer is just so beautiful; when the weather hits a high in terms of humidity, you can just so effortlessly don a sexy thigh-high slit dress. If Nora Fatehi could weigh in, her Summer state of mind is run by athleisure outfits or sultry outfits. Additionally, to say that she has a handbag for every ensemble would be an understatement. She just Dior-ed last night in Mumbai as she attended an event. She's a loyal and noted Dior cheerleader. Take a lesson from the deft dancer on how to look put together for a party or date night.

Easy yet glamorous, we're a sucker for classic colors. Nothing guarantees a statement like black and red and how is it a good idea to wear them at the same time, do you know? Fatehi nailed her show of chic and here are simple steps for you to put to play. A fact to know: you don't need a village to recreate this look. But, you will have to get on your shopping toes and incorporate the Jehda Nasha actress' fashion flair and yours as well.

Nora Fatehi serves a red hot look with a Dior handbag styled with a slip dress

A black gown is always destined for a head-turning look. She wore a slip attire which was trend-forward with noodle straps, a thigh-high slit, and a cowl neckline which was also mirrored at the back but was rather lower. These details brought heat to her look. As mentioned earlier, Nora cannot part ways with arm candies. She styled her risqué outfit with a Micro Bag of the scarlet red and ravishing kind.

With a description as swanky as its price, which is Rs 3,13,080.10, her accessory was crafted from lambskin and was spiced up with signature Cannage topstitching, charms in gold, top handles and adjustable and removable strap. Also, its interior included a single compartment. The O Saki Saki dancer wore a watch and pointed-toe black pumps to make her OOTN look elevated.

Nora also resorted to makeup and a wavy hairstyle to complete her getup. As a makeup connoisseur, the 31-year-old applied pink monotone matte makeup and her voluminous hair looked fantastic.

So, how are we going to rock these newfound trusty companions? You already have a tip featuring Nora's look. Your second look for an evening out with a slip gown can be created on the basis of delicate gold-toned jewelry and strappy black stilettos. For a warmer take, we recommend you rock a tailored blazer over your gown and pair it with bulky drop earrings. Lastly, get the party started in your black outfit teamed with a statement necklace, and chandelier earrings and shine on with embellished heels.

Of course, red handbags are not a new invention. But, we're here for its timeless fame. Rock a casual look with denim pants and a white tight-fitted top and carry your red bag. Get nattier with a black and sleek jumpsuit and accessorize it with your favorite red handbag.

Advertisement

Do you love her look? Let us know in the comment section.

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor's animal print Midnight Closet pajama set is totally cute and affordable; Check out its cost