Nora Fatehi elevates her casual look with a SUPER-EXPENSIVE luxury handbag; Find out how much it costs

Nora Fatehi is hands down, one of the most stylish actresses of Bollywood! Her fashion sense is impeccable, and whether she opts for experimental looks or everyday-casual looks, she never ceases to amaze us with her sartorial choices. Since the last few weeks, the actress has been on a photo-sharing spree! She has been sharing a number of pictures from her birthday celebrations with her friends in Dubai, and we absolutely loved her floral Dolce & Gabbana co-ord skirt set. Yesterday, Nora was spotted in the city by the paparazzi, and while she opted for a chic casual look, it was her handbag that caught our fancy!

Nora Fatehi looked uber-chic as she stepped out on Friday evening in a brown ribbed tank top, paired with blue high-waist denim jeans and a black belt. She wore matching brown pointed-toe pumps and accessorized with a pair of gold hoops and black sunglasses.

She kept her straight hair open and was seen carrying a tan brown handbag from the Italian luxury fashion house Fendi. The bag features a ‘Fendi Roma’ motif on the front and has plexiglass handles. The large Fendi Sunshine tote costs a whopping 3,100 US dollars, which is approximately equal to Rs 2,57,069! Nora clearly loves her accessories and also owns handbags from various other luxury brands such as YSL, Louis Vuitton, and others! Check out the pictures below.