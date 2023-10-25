Nora Fatehi elevates her monochromatic athleisure outfit with Rs. 2,55,544 Prada shoulder bag

Bollywood has its fair share of dancers and actresses who can win hearts with their gorgeous moves but, come on, let’s be honest, nobody can do it quite like Nora Fatehi, the undisputed dancing queen of allure. The talented Hip Hop India judge is known for her fabulous dance moves, modest acting skills, music, and of course, her one-of-a-kind fashion choices. Keeping in trend with the same, the classy diva recently stepped out in a black and white sporty outfit that has us obsessed.

Let’s dive right in and take a closer, more detailed look at the Sexy In My Dress singer’s monochromatic athleisure wear ensemble, for some much-needed fashion inspiration.

Nora Fatehi looked incredible in an all-black sporty outfit

The talented dancer recently chose to wear a sleeveless black basic crop top which helped her flaunt her toned waist while hugging her curves at all the tight places. The Thank God actress further chose to elevate her ensemble by pairing these with the black Balenciaga sporty B cropped tracksuit trousers approximately worth Rs. 67,640. These wide-legged and comfortable joggers come with a special elasticated waistband that takes the shape of your waist. The ankle-length flared pants also have white-colored striped details on the sides, two convenient pockets, and a back pocket. Finally, no Balenciaga is complete without its logo on the front, of course. The Satyameva Jayate diva has proven that athleisure wear can be elevated to pure perfection.

But that’s not all, the classy An Action Hero actress also chose to complete her monochromatic and sporty outfit with ankle-length black boots with a sharp V-shaped edge, to add to its overall allure. The magic didn’t stop there as the incredible Stree actress further chose to carry the Prada satin crystal re-edition 2005 shoulder bag with her outfit. This luxurious piece of perfection has been exquisitely crafted with crystal-embellished satin and goes well with silver hardware. It also has a coin pouch which adds to its look. This versatile piece can be worn in many ways and comes with an extravagant price tag of approximately Rs. 2,55,544. The Street Dancer 3D actress also added a silver watch, ring, and black tinted sunglasses to finish her classy look.

Coming to the Roar actress’ hair and makeup choices, which were also on fleek, of course. She made the conscious decision to leave her hair open and style it into soft waves that beautifully cascaded down her shoulder, adding to her overall allure. Meanwhile, the Bhuj The Pride of India actresses chose to go for a subtle makeup look, well-shaped eyebrows, light blush, highlighter, and nude-colored lipstick, which elevated her outfit to pure awesomeness. Doesn’t the talented model look fabulous?

So, what did you think of the talented Hari Hara Veera Mallu actress’ outfit? Are you a fan? Share your thoughts with us right away, through the comments section below.

