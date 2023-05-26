Nora Fatehi exudes beauty in a classy white Balmain knit cardigan and pencil skirt; Know how much it all costs

Whether it is for music videos, auspicious Bollywood events, celebrity birthday parties, or just for a casual stroll around the city, Nora Fatehi’s fashion game is always on point and literally never fails to wow everyone around her. She has been making the headlines because of her fashion game lately and we’re obsessed with how great she looks in basically everything.

Recently, Nora Fatehi made headlines for her visit to Abu Dhabi. Her pictures were clicked by the paparazzi and she looks incomparable with her fashion game on fleek, as per usual. This is perhaps why her ardent fans rushed to shower her with their love. Wondering what she wore? Let’s dive right in.

Nora Fatehi looked fashionably fabulous in Balmain

Nora Fatehi looked like a literal dream in white. She greeted the audience with a smile. It was her classy outfit and her incomparable smile that totally stole the spotlight.

She was wearing a stylish white cropped knit cardigan from Balmain which is approximately worth Rs. 1,39,607 and paired it with the Balmain white gold button pencil skirt worth Rs. 74,347 approximately. She also wore the latest Moneta crocodile-embossed 95mm pumps from Balmain worth Rs. 2,05,692 approximately. It’s safe to say that Nora was on her Balmain best for this event, isn’t it?

Nora Fatehi’s hair and makeup game was on point

Nora’s super fashionable look was styled by Aastha Sharma and Gehna Dholakia while her gorgeous hairstyle was styled by Amit Thakur. Her beautiful makeup look with classy pink lipstick, done by Marianna Mukuchyan also perfectly complimented her entire outfit. To complete her outfit, Nora Fatehi also wore accessories from Viange Vintage, India’s first sister-owner vintage designer jewelry label. It’s truly hard not to be obsessed with Nora when she looks this fine, isn’t it?

In case you plan on slaying a similar outfit, pick a knitted cardigan top with a sexy skirt in any color and choose your matching heels to add oomph to your overall look. And, lastly, accessorize your outfit with some classy jewelry; you should have your perfect look that way!

What did you think about Nora’s stylish outfit? Would you wear something like this? Comment below to share your opinion with us.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: From Anushka Sharma to Malaika Arora: 6 celeb-approved blazers you can rock on repeat