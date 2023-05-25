Nora Fatehi goes on a Fendace roll from head-to-toe in style; Know the price of her co-ordinated denim outfit

Blue-tiful and the best. Nora Fatehi's recent airport look came under scrutiny only to be dissected and known as a co-ordinated denim outfit from Fendace. And while you might think this is a killer combo, you should be no stranger to the times she has accepted chic creations established by Fendi x Versace with open arms. It's evident that she has a new outfit acquired as she travels to Abu Dhabi for IIFA which will be a star-studded event.

Honestly, we cannot have trust issues with Fatehi's ensembles. She's just too classy and sexy! What's more, is that her outfits are not hard to find. On its own, this blazer and skirt set looked fashionable but it was indeed a thing to love even more with her accessories. You get the gist, yeah? She donned a spick and span jacquard blazer which drew its influence from the conversation shared between Kim Jones and Donatella Versace. Ideal for pretty much anything — from luncheons, dinners and in-between fun.

Nora Fatehi nails her airport look in a blazer set

Her single-breasted blazer curated from denim featured multiple and asymmetrically positioned patchwork prints, notch lapel, flap pockets, structured shoulders, deep neckline, and was accentuated with Medusa buttons that are signature to Versace and metallic threading. It was made from blends such as polyester, cupro, and metalized polyester. Worth Rs 99,909.15 (Approx.), she clubbed it with a mini skirt that costs roughly Rs 1,94,440.18. That's how she put a dash of a summery spin into her travel look.

Dua Lipa who has a super tight connection with Versace, also wore the same outfit in 2022 but had it styled with pointed-toe boots and a bralette-style crop top. Nora's cute little but fully drool-driving skirt consisted of patchwork which displayed Fendi's logo. The Kusu Kusu dancer knows a hack and more when fashion is in question. Cut down on investing in extra belts with the one that your outfit comes with. Why should your skirt get all the attention always, yeah? Pull out the belt and have your blazer wrapped around it.

She clearly didn't call it quits yet with Fendace until she could wholly wrap up her look with it. Nora opted for mini gold hoop earrings, black sunglasses, and pointed-toe pumps which she had previously worn on a couple of occasions and carried a square-shaped Sunshine tote bag with pink top handles and gold baroque which beautified its canvas. With a side partition, her hairstyle looked wavy and her lip had a peach lipstick.

Have you seen a nicer denim co-ordinated set? Our style may be subjective but don't want some oomph moment? Your style could definitely do better and hear us out, you can also make this outfit a casual one as your pair on your white crop or your blazer with a plain blue denim skirt. Polish off your look with sunglasses, and jewelry such as rings and bracelets. Wear your pumps or stilettos to make it more visually enticing.

