Nora Fatehi goes pink all the way in a Louis Vuitton jacket and Hermès Kelly handbag

Here's how to get dressed to catch a flight keeping Nora Fatehi's athleisure cool in mind. For the Jeda Nasha dancer, flexing multiple luxurious brands in a day is nothing new and for us, some of the quiet luxury is the way of life. Differences aside, let's just say she cannot just dust off her Hermès handbags and we cannot help but be enticed by her seriously brand-new style moments. When your interest turns into the spinning wheel of swanky fashion pieces, take a thorough look at Fatehi's airport look.

The 31-year-old brought out her Louis Vuitton jacket again with the addition of more fancy delights. Earlier in June 2023, she rocked the same pink jacket to her dance class. Once again in love with it, she clubbed her sheeny, a synthetic jacket which had a hoodie, zipper detail and a drawstring-driven hem with a tight-fitted deep gray spaghetti top whose brand name wasn't visible to our naked eye and Chanel biker shorts.

Nora Fatehi blends brands and serves a stylish look

The Naach Meri Rani dancer betted on black in terms of her footwear. Flats are so easy to wear and with the gold chain-link giving a chunky and natty look, it was in co-ordination with her outfit. She carried an Hermès Kelly handbag. Vibrant compared to her jacket's dose of pink, it consisted of a sling, a top handle, and gold-tone hardware.

Comes off as a style curveball? A few brand names to remember and you may also wonder what a jacket does in Summer. It won't be complex to get on and attempt one all by yourself. It all comes with a question though - how geared up are you to style up in the Monsoon? In the rainy season, water-resistant fabrics are advisable. Gore-Tex, nylon and polyester are all fail-proof.

Hoodies are staples when they are designed to be adjustable and mounted with a brim or peak that can protect our faces. A hoodie's features are tested by how comfortable and breathable its fabric is. Its ideal purpose is to cover one's head, hair and ears. You can also benefit from your hoodie if it is constructed with interior pockets as well for more storage space that can keep all your belongings intact.

There are fantastic ways to don biker shorts. Constantly celebrity-approved, run errands or get your caffeine for the day in an oversized t-shirt which is graphic printed and designed with drop shoulders. Wear this look completely with biker shorts. They also look cute with your Summer crop tops that are short-sleeved.

Biker shorts look amazingly cool with a sports bra for the gym, a bomber jacket, and an uber-sporty pair of sneakers. Accessorize them with a baseball cap, oversized sunnies, a fanny pack or your daily workout bag.

