Nora Fatehi in a black skirt and crop top serves as our mid-week motivation to get up and hit the gym

Bollywood sensation Nora Fatehi never fails to astound us with her amazing glamour on the red carpet, on magazine covers, and even at the airport. However, her ability to transform even the most basic clothing into something glamorous is what makes her even more appealing. Yes, you read that right! Nora Fatehi’s casual style is just as gorgeous as her red carpet looks.

Picture this: Strolling down the street in your comfy joggers and hoodie, and suddenly feeling like a million bucks; that’s the Nora Fatehi effect! And her latest look is also spreading the magic.

Nora Fatehi’s black athleisure look

Nora Fatehi was spotted heading to her dance class looking stylish as always! She wore a black sleeveless crop top with a round neckline. It was simple yet chic. What caught our attention was her skirt from the brand Alo.

Her skirt had a cool 90's inspired design and contrasting border in white. It included a thigh-high slit that exposed some legs and gave her ensemble a little more flair.

The skirt also featured an A-line fit, with a snug waist and the skirt widened somewhat at the bottom. This made it flowy and fun to move around in, perfect for dancing!

the Matka actress looked really stylish and comfortable in her attire. The black top was comfy and the skirt gave her outfit a hint of glam without appearing overly extravagant. It was an ideal dance class attire, comfortable to wear while still looking great.

Whether you're meeting friends for brunch, going shopping, or taking a leisurely stroll in the park, Nora's ensemble is perfect for a casual day out as this outfit strikes the right balance between laid-back and chic, making it ideal for such occasions.

Nora’s accessories and glam

For accessories, the Street Dancer 3D actress opted for oversized sunglasses and white sneakers which added a fresh and casual vibe to her overall look. Completing her accessories, the actress carried a chic black shoulder bag, adding style and sass.

When it came to her makeup, Nora did not overdo her makeup and we could still see she was beautiful without any enhancements. Taking the minimal route, she opted for nude lips which added a touch of softness to her look. She had her hair untied, letting it freely fall on her shoulders.

The outfit that Nora Fatehi wore to her dance class is a constant reminder that fashion knows no boundaries. Whether she’s walking the red carpet or heading the dance studio, she always manages to turn heads with her sartorial choices.

Share your thoughts about Nora Fatehi’s outfit with us in the comments below!

