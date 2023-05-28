Nora Fatehi in a bold red Nicolas Jebran latex gown puts the word party on our minds

You're about to become a red-hot person. A declaration made based on and fully inspired by Nora Fatehi's latest look. Not everybody may approve of a latex gown and let it top our style lists again; it's no longer a trend, it's been there, and it may come off as dated first. But when you wear it with what you like and give it twists of relevancy, nobody gets to argue. If you're unfamiliar with how the Jehda Nasha fame's look was styled and served, here is a detailed read about what happened at the event in Abu Dhabi.

Red is a hue that keeps us engrossed in its appeal and you can do classic as well as trendy all in just one look. Fatehi brought the glamour on a roll in yet another gown when she rocked a latex creation. As we are still in the era of parties (thanking our stars, once again), fashion has become a collective topic of interest. It's every day that inspiration is bound to be coming, each distinctive and classy on its own, her one-piece outfit styled over a bralette looked killer, without a doubt!

Nora Fatehi stuns in a red latex gown

She also rocked an orange and blue gown recently and with regard to the drama it offered, we'll save the chat for later. Obsessed currently with red, her gown was a design curated by Nicolas Jebran. She has a natty chronicle already made with one of the Lebanese designer's dresses. Do you remember her all-blue look in a satin mini dress?

This time, her attire was rather a floor-sweeping and an off-shoulder gown. It featured a cowl neckline and a body-hugging fit that formed the ruched look. The Naach Meri Rani actress was styled by Aastha Sharma with Gehna Dholakia who gave her a heavily-strapped bralette as a pair to her monotone attire. At the same time, they cut off other chunky accessories such as too many jewellery pieces and kept her look just light with Yessayan Jewellery's drop earrings.

Marianna Mukuchyan added shimmer to Nora's look and gave it more of a glamorous feel with eyeliner, blush, matte lipstick and more. Her wet hair look was created by Amit Thakur. Damn, so good!

Imagine wearing this to parties, do you see it as promising? We suggest you try metallic jewellery and platform pumps to give an edgy look to your latex gown. But, keep in mind, latex as a fabric is very unlike a few fabrics we may have on rotation already. We know how to rock cotton, satin, chiffon, net, leather and others, but latex is a little tricky. It sticks tighter than glue (exaggeration much? But, truth be told). So, you must familiarize yourself with how to use latex and tips to avoid it while washing it. Latex outfits should ideally be kept away from direct sunlight which could easily lead to damage. They are form-fitting and naturally are full of sheen.

