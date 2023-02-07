Nora Fatehi in a Dolce & Gabbana co-ord skirt set was the birthday beauty we loved to bits

Fashionable and fabulous. That was Nora Fatehi yesterday as the birthday girl who had a blast with her friends on a yacht in Dubai. The Jehda Nasha dancer has pivoted our 2023 preference already in the direction of spring and summer florals. While we stretch further to make do with our old buys and winter outfits, here is a February newness. A co-ordinated gem that can see you through pretty flexes in the name of dates.

Flower-printed, glamorous, and sweet, that's how thoughtfully this outfit is curated. In demand at all times, the print flourishes through compliments and charms. Since your fashion muscles are already at play, up it onwards and upwards with Nora's reference that features a Dolce & Gabbana colourful ensemble. Making her big day count in what you can see as a dream, she looked chic and cute. Some fashionistas never change. To prove our point, she aced her recent look and her outfit is a true Valentine.

Nora Fatehi looks stunning in a crop top and mini skirt

Make plans and pretty up in a crop top designed with broad double straps. The sleeveless top made from cotton has a deep V neckline, straight hem and the brand logo in gold hardware detail. The Rs. 28,040.72 number goes with a pleated skirt of the matching kind in one easy step. The proof here is Rs. 36,312.76 (approx.) vibrant mini skirt. If you're the one who puts your mind really into styling, get the outfit to juggle. The same crop top as a pair of denim pants or shorts, how cool! And, a win-a-thon wherein the skirt can get along with white crop tops for a beach day or brunch.

Get your tips to draw compliments from the 31-year-old's simple earrings and extra gorgeous chain-link combined with a studded necklace picked from the same as her ensemble - an Italian luxury fashion house. Nora Fatehi chose black sunnies, a pink Hermès handbag and a colourful and embellished pair of heels which was worn previously with a body-hugging dress. Her makeup was full-fledged and perfect with mascara, kohl, lipstick and more. Nora's hair was straight, left down, and nice.