Nora Fatehi in a Falguni Shane Peacock gown shows a fired-up dazzling party look; Yay or Nay?

Don't miss out on the continued epic-ness of a maroon gown. This hue is of interest again as Nora Fatehi showed how fantastic it looks. Has Christmas arrived already? Her point of view on both the colour and the silhouette is acceptable. It's doing the talking, shining, and statement-making. Her adoration for body-hugging ensembles is eternal and we love how this one is grounded in sultriness. Check out how she dolled up to judge an event recently.

What is the highlight of the season? Fashion shows sweaters but the model, Canadian actress, and all the spectacular hats she wears prove dresses are the hot pieces now. Getting dressed up in a gown is the best feeling now and is your closet due for something ravishing? Commit this one to your next 'to-buy' list. Dresses were always huge as a trend driven by the popularity they gained incessantly and as the holiday month waits in the queue for its entry which is just one month away, there's no reason why you shouldn't pick up this style lesson.

The 30-year-old's gown is red and right. Why? This one gives out a full-on fashion moment with lots of crystal work and embellishments. It was also an emblem of oomph with the plunging neckline, a thigh-high slit, and the figure-hugging fit which stuck up beautifully to her body. You know it's a Falguni Shane Peacock creation when you see a good amount of feathers. Complimenting the gown as it should always, the designer duo's signature detail looks truly glorious here.

Nora Fatehi shines in a Falguni Shane Peacock dress

Perfect for when you want to look uber-stylish and a total bombshell, Aastha Sharma styled Nora's look with a chain-link gold choker from Misho and mini earrings. She also picked up pointed-toe pumps that can very well add a party edge. Her gleaming glam story was fabulous with a wavy ponytail and full-fledged makeup which showcased eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, a shiny eyeshadow with gold as the primary hue, and bright red matte lipstick. Also, a bonus tip: Nothing like a clutch to grab, glam up and go.

