Nora Fatehi in a Nicolas Jebran satin dress is a party look done gorgeously right and blue

When December is at play, we can't keep calm. The zeal is pretty ineffable since our sartorial skill gets improvised according to the festive and party tone. Nothing simple is looked at anymore, only the outfits that bring a chaotic rut of sparkles are adored. Such is our current situation this month but we're happy to try something edgier and we know it. The colour forecast for the day: A Wednesday blue could be a fun and vibrant thing, you know? There's a new inspiration given by Nora Fatehi.

Divided by a thousand style perspectives all year round, how do we now come together to find love in a party dress? It's a dress but not 'just a dress'. So blue from head to toe, we're now impatient to beauty up. Since dresses are considered to be truly perfect, here's how new and nice you can look as a party hopper. Ever mesmerised by her on and off-screen looks, the Jehda Nasha dancer approved of a mini dress by Nicolas Jebran.



Nora Fatehi is a fabulous girl in everything blue



Now you may want to rethink your friendship with a shimmery dress. Is it really that chic? Or could you focus on the shine rather than the accessories? Our energy now leans towards the latter and we can't wait to warm up your closet with a bit of spice. What do we mean? This satin-made dress has a plunging neckline and we love how exaggerated the drama can get. What could be a regular dress gets the broad shoulder aesthetic which opens it further into off-shoulder. The edges of the same look sharp like that of the peak lapel.



Nora's dress is also the heart-stealer for its gathered sleeves and asymmetric hem. There's a two-tiered overlap feature and that's how much you can enjoy dolling up with this dress. Celebrity fashion stylist Aastha Sharma kept this look in the best of our interests with the usage of blue accessories from Swarovski jewellery to a pair of stockings and glossy boots.

A good and strong lash lift or falsies can give your makeup all the compliment. Also, get ready to make your eyes pop with rhinestone stickers and a glossy pout. Do you have a hairdo in mind? Nora looks stunning in these photographs.