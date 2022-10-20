Nora Fatehi in an ethereal lehenga set gives cues to pink up this Diwali season

Nora Fatehi paused and posed in a stunning pastel lehenga as she stepped out for Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali Party. When it comes to festive looks, time and again, the Bollywood diva delivered stunning ethnic ensembles. Last night, the Bollywood actress attended Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali party . For the occasion, Nora chose a heavily embroidered three-piece lehenga set in a silver-tone pastel pink lehenga. Here is a complete breakdown of the surreal lehenga look.

Nora Fatehi in a surreal lehenga looks drop-dead gorgeous

As the Diwali season begins, Nora’s ethnic ensemble looked right out of a dream. The striking outfit in a pastel palette layered with heavy floral work, and silver details definitely pop out. This arresting look is definitely an inspiration for the perfect festive wardrobe. Her pastel lehenga features a heavy flowy lehenga and a heavy strappy blouse with a bold bustier neckline. Another element that stood out about her ethnic look was her lightweight sheer dupatta attached with an armband that had intricate silver work and pearl tassels, which gave the ensemble a romantic spin.

To add to the aesthetics, Nora added a stunning silver necklace, matching studs, a silver stone bangle, silver-tone rings, and a silver clutch. For her makeup, the actress decided to go with a striking silver on the eyes, pink lips, and highlighted cheeks. The actress was seen in her signature side-parted hairstyle with effortless curls.