Nora Fatehi in Baravia Fashion's outfit is all the extra glow we need to see right now

Flex some gilded glow this February. Flashing some drama is Nora Fatehi in a customised ensemble and is it user-friendly to be worn to a party? At your own risk of course with a side and more confidence. If you're a monokini person, there is definitely some light to look at here. Often seen as a save for beach trips, monokinis have also come into the regular going-out scene, ask the fashion set that loves a casual outfit. If you have a pair of shorts or denim pants, monokinis play the best top. Why does this look feel like it literally has everything?

The 30-year-old is no stranger to anything fashionable. Although overstated, the Garmi dancer showed us how to pay an ode to the 'sassy something' from the headgear and embellished monokini to everything in between and beyond. A look worked in tandem with Maneka Harisinghani and Gulnora Mukhedinova's Baravia Fashion outfit. The Dubai-based brand's creation featured a black strapless monokini with sequin and tassel embellishments. This outfit left no stone unturned in serving its hundred percent best. Remember it also for its tasseled hem.

Nora Fatehi oozes golden glamour

The gold offerings were bountiful and the most radiant including what you see on her arms the wired-like detail coupled with a spectacle of slay with her statement handcuff. Boots are big since fall and it hasn't stopped its rounds. Should you show interest to accessorise your party look, pick a pair of metallic gold thigh-high boots with pointed-toe, slouchy and heels as its features.