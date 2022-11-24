Nora Fatehi in a Mark Bumgarner gown makes a case for a statement monochromatic look

As Nora Fatehi stepped out in her Mark Bumgarner gown, she proved amidst the bursts of shimmer and neon party dresses, one trend that set itself apart is a minimal yet statement-making black and white look. The monochrome color palette and floor-sweeping flowy fit add all the right elements to the look. Nora Fatehi went the classic monochromatic route and served lessons on how to style a sartorial statement-making gown. Ahead, find the complete breakdown of her look.

Nora Fatehi in Mark Bumgarner

Giving colors a miss, Nora looked phenomenal in a black and white off-shoulder gown by Mark Bumgarner. While the diva is known for her multiple unconventionally sartorial wardrobe picks, this stunning gown wins our vote. Nora Fatehi Mark Bumgarner's gown flaunts the power of monochrome with a pure black and white palette. The strict color scheme of the designer black gown is accentuated with white accents a bustier off-shoulder neckline, a corset-inspired cinched waist, and a one-sided flowy silhouette. Keeping up with the glam aesthetic, Aastha Sharma accessorized the look with a pair of statement floral studs by Ambica Mohta.

For makeup and hair, Nora flaunted a highlighted face, mascara-laden lashes, matte mauve lips, and a neat side-parted ponytail. (Makeup: Reshmaa Merchant, Hair: Marianna Mukuchyan) Take cues from the diva’s look and stand out this party season with a tried-and-tested statement gown in monochrome hues.

