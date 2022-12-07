Nora Fatehi in Rocky Star's dresses proves sparkle is the only chic we need this season

There's not a day we can go without thinking about sparkling all-out in what we see as a calendar-packed busy December. How is the josh for the party season going? Ours will see no pause at all for the cause of parties. Did we mention that sparkles are everywhere? Catch your share with these two inspirations from a dancer noted for very fashionable and talented reasons. Nora Fatehi's all-hits and no misses diaries just got added up with some glitzy goodness.

Just when we were ignoring our way through midweek chaos and some blues likewise, we got signals to slay our party looks. And, suddenly we're in the mood to make better sartorial plans before we step out. Distracted when at work? (Guilty as charged? Not really because thank god we're bound to keep track of fashion and trends for a living). You can now be confident that two stunning looks are loading and it's true that all good isn't lost.

Switch up your style gears this season with Rocky Star's creations. Nora once found her bets and so will you. Do you live for extra sparkle? If yes, trust these two dresses. This gold-hued mini dress that can easily be the center of attention features a sweetheart neckline, noodle straps, an asymmetric hem, and a blast of embroidery. That's truly a lot with fine crystal placements. Are you ready for what's fancy in here? The real talk here is the chain-link patterned tassels that give even more of a desirable and contemporary definition to the Rs.149,300 dress. Are you ready to wrap it up? Opt for criss-cross strappy shimmery stilettos, rings, and stacked hoop earrings.

Nora Fatehi shows how to sparkle on an unstoppable note in dresses



Aastha Sharma and Gehna Dholakia also styled the Jehda Nasha dancer in a Rs. 235,000 gown. Trust us, you will be obsessed with the glitz and glamour equally going forward. Guaranteed the factor that we all look for is, 'wow'. This tulle semi-sheer ensemble can get you to a night party and look like a feat with the corset, embellished straps, tiered chain detailing thigh-high slit, and a sweetheart neckline. Nora also looked mesmerising with ankle-strap stilettos and a bangle.