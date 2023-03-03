Nora Fatehi is a Balmain beauty in an expensive co-ordinated set that is chic-ly monochrome

Some of us overly winter-proofed our closets and we don't know how to hit the exit button. The season abounded with clichés but we were so accustomed to doing life with jackets and knowing it fabulously fed our fanciful style repertoire. Not everything that is meant to leave can do so without creating a bit of a connection. The jacket supremacy is having a good run. Nora Fatehi recently brought a chic meaning to what we just told and it is also convincing when you know she is never dressed in anything that doesn't look arresting.

Think spring a bit later, yeah? Turn a fashion investigator with the Jehda Nasha dancer's co-ordinated outfit and tell us if it can be the new star of your closet. Co-ords are trademark Nora and she rocked it again last night for a party in North America. Photographed with her 'The Entertainers' crew, she rocked a three-piece set which may be her way of declaring that nobody showcases a co-ordinated drill better than her. We cannot deny it.

Nora Fatehi takes the co-ordinated glam forward in style

The 31-year-old's Balmain-ian cool look featured a crop top, jacket and pants. With monogram print and monochrome as the motto that was rightly revealed, her outfit rendered a luxe look. It is also modern as the hem of her top takes centre stage. This Italy-made ensemble combined Rs. 88,638.33 (approx.) sleeveless and short wool-blend top which was designed with knitted construction, scoop neck, contrasting trim and a gold-hued front zip fastening with Rs. 1,87,229.51 cropped, shoulder-padded and double-pocketed zipper jacket.

This long-sleeved piece was also coupled with knit leggings which are worth shopping for. So comfortable as a gym outfit as well. It costs Rs. 1,47,590.46 and features a high-waist, tight-fit and a zip at the back. Now, thank the day you bought a pair of boots. How can we get one when it just doesn't stop coming to use? Nora Fatehi sported black ankle-length boots which were plain and nice. Her hair was left down and pretty sleek, her eyeliner was winged out and her blush suited her lipstick.

Can you rate her look on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale? (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH)

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday's Cult Gaia mini handbag is a sparkling glory for partying like it's chic