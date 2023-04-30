Nora Fatehi screams ‘luxury’ as she sports the whole fancy deal in a monochrome athleisure outfit

Guess our favourite hue; win a thousand pennies (Pardon us for being not so serious!). Come on, it's a colour the world knows as classic and is always eternally trusted. Black is associated with elegance, sophistication, and power, and it can be easily paired with other colours and accessories to create unique and most often saucy looks. Recently, Nora Fatehi did the same with her athleisure look which to our ever-fashion-craving eyes were tempted for.

The Manike actress often rocks sports bras that are designed to show off her toned abs and complement her athletic figure. Sports bras are typically made from moisture-wicking and breathable materials and feature a more compressive fit than traditional bras. And interestingly, Nora’s recent look featured a piece of her heart and we knew it the second we spotted her sports bra.

Nora Fatehi looks too cool in her athleisure ensemble

Fatehi is a Prada person and her closet would be able to better describe her penchant for the luxurious brand. It could be multiple factors that have planted this seed of sartorial love for the fashionista - the quality of material, fit, overall appeal and more exceptional details that distinguish each piece from the other.

It's important to choose the right sports bra and it did like Nora was aware of the same and wore a nice one. She opted to style her cropped number which had a hem with a mention of the brand's logo with a zipper Adidas jacket. It included a signature stripe and trefoil print in white as contrasting elements.

Are jackets a big no in Summer? Wearing one can seem counterintuitive, but there are certain situations where it may be necessary or desirable; when you travel, hit the gym, or step out to grab tea in the night. It is worth mentioning that donning jackets right now requires some careful consideration of materials and fit. By choosing lightweight, breathable fabrics and layering strategically, you can wear a jacket in the summer without feeling too hot or uncomfortable.

Nora kept hers unzipped and it does look the easiest to wear. You can also top it off over your basics such as crop tops, bralettes and tees as well. The Kusu Kusu dancer teamed these with midi leggings and Nike sneakers. This look had a blast of brands and we cannot get ourselves to settle with just one.

What these items all had in common is that they were coolly teamed up with monochrome as the central theme. The black and white combo is a classic and versatile colour combination that can be dressed up or down. Here, it delivered a statement without having to try to make a statement. Whether you're looking for a classic style or a more fashion-forward option, sneakers have become total staples that have turned people into serious hoarders.

The O Saki Saki dancer's uber-sporty look did not end with just these. She stuck to simple and minimalistic accessories that didn't compete with her outfit. Nora put on hoop earrings, black sunglasses and a watch. She tied her hair into a sleek and low ponytail. You can choose how you would like to play with the placement of your part and wear it accordingly. She further added finishes to her look with matte pink lipstick and blush.

Do you love her look? Let us know in the comments section.

