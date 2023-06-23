Nora Fatehi sets internet on fire with outfits in ‘Sexy In My Dress’ song

Nota Fatehi is one celebrity who knows how to up the fashion and fabulousness quotient with each and every outfit choice. The internationally acclaimed dancer, actress, and singer, has been making waves in the entertainment industry with her scintillating performances and exceptional talent. As she continues to captivate audiences worldwide, Nora Fatehi is all set to mesmerize us once again with her upcoming song, Sexy In My Dress.

Everyone’s just obsessed with Nora Fatehi, her dancing talent, and her ability to raise the temperature with her outfits. But, apart from this, she is also a fabulous singer and she has recently combined these skills for her upcoming song, Sexy In My Dress. In this sizzling track, Nora Fatehi showcases her incredible prowess, leaving fans eagerly awaiting its release. So, let’s dive into the details and explore how fiery Nora Fatehi looks in this highly-anticipated song.

Nora Fatehi increases the hotness quotient in her upcoming song

One cannot help but be enthralled by Nora Fatehi’s stunning visuals and extravagant style in every song that she releases. From the moment the music video begins, the audience is transported into a world of glamour and opulence because of her. Nora’s choice of attire always complements her mesmerizing dance moves, adding an element of hotness and sophistication to the entire performance. The combination of lavish outfits, bold makeup, and intricate accessories that accentuate her natural beauty, make every frame a visual delight. This stands true for her upcoming song too.

She recently took to social media to post pictures of her outfits in the upcoming song and we’re totally in love with her amazing looks. In the first outfit, styled by Aastha Sharma and Gehna Dholakia, she set the internet on fire while wearing a black and gold cut-out dress with a plunging neckline. The dress also features a thigh-high slit. She completed the outfit with black strappy heels and elevated the whole look with chunky gold bracelets, hoop earrings, and a chunky gold necklace as well. Her hair was styled perfectly in a high ponytail whereas her bold makeup look with shimmery eyeshadow, black cat-eyed eyeliner, and reddish-orange lipstick – both done by Marianna Mukuchyan – perfectly complemented the outfit. Doesn’t she look steamy hot?

In the second outfit, styled by the same divas, Nora Fatehi is seen wearing a mini, corset-style red dress with a plunging neckline. The sleeveless dress fit her like a glove and perfectly accentuated her curves. The dress was paired with gold chunky bracelets, matching rings, hoop earrings, and a gold chunky layered necklace, to elevate its overall attire. She completed her look with red heels that perfectly complemented the outfit. Her hair was left open and styled in soft curls while her subtle makeup with black, sharp, cat-eyed eyeliner and a pale, blush-pink lipstick looked beyond fabulous. Both of these were done by Marianna Mukuchyan as well. It’s hard not to fall for Nora in this outfit, isn’t it?

Sexy In My Dress has already generated enormous anticipation and excitement among Nora Fatehi’s fans globally. People eagerly await the release of the song. Nora’s ability to create a buzz and maintain a global fanbase is a testament to her exceptional talent and international appeal. So, what do you think about these outfits? Are you excited for her dong’s release? Comment below and share your thoughts with us.

