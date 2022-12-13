Nora Fatehi's Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla thigh-high slit gown proves sheer is the best place to be

We can't wait to spoil our hands with sparkle this December and that is no lie. Nora Fatehi shows a sheer and shiny look, Oh my! There are countless parties on the horizon and all we want are outfits as charming as the invites. There is a newly-spotted dress and it may be the one to come to your aid with its features. Why is a dress so desirable? Your answer is here and truly all of fashion's good things come in a dress. You can't get much more Christmas-ready than this look.

If you were dreaming of something fashionable in white, you've got one but with a dramatic add-on. Set up the look mapped by you with this Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla attire. Dripping heavily into the many pages of social media, making a stunning appearance is within your reach as discovered today. Tried by Nora and untried by you, this white gown is a creation of the famous designer duo.

Its plunging neckline is a headline-grabbing detail and here are more details to notice. The cut-outs are a sign of risqué for it comes in a bulk from the midriff to the waist. Yes to all of Nora's influence, yeah? Totally. Did we mention there is major oomph here? You deserve something new and so there goes double thigh-high slits.

Nora Fatehi is a dazzling beauty in an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla outfit

The Garmi dancer's look can be counted as a certified spotlight owner because the see-through panels were also strikingly outlined with gold sequins and to top off on a cosy winter note, a cape was introduced. The floor-sweeping cape consisted of ruffles that were all the magic here in a tiered form.

Celebrity fashion stylist Maneka Harisinghani turned Santa here as she added a glitzy pair of Christian Louboutin ankle-strap stilettos. She knows that we're on a hunt for all things glitter and that is the kind of serve we'll treasure. Look mind-blowing all night along with jewellery, like mini earrings, bracelets, and a couple of rings.