Nora Fatehi's Adidas under Rs 4K jacket is absolute color bliss perfect for Summer

The jacket season strikes again. We're probably not listening to ourselves because Nora Fatehi's latest look has us persuaded. It's Summer and if you don't know what to do with a jacket right now, the dancer shows it deserves a place in your closet for colors, prints and warmth, of course. Additionally, her style has long been associated with athleisure outfits and last night per usual she chimed a jacket into her look. If you're a budding jacket enthusiast, here is how to become the most stylish convert. Go off, boring jackets.

It's not a matter of news to think of jackets as unfit to be worn regularly in the sultry season. But, this jacket may not cause a stir, just look at the fabric. It doesn't look like an intense sweat magnet. No one said your next jacket look needs to be denim. In Summer, you should focus on jackets that are easy to don and carry. Find your luck in a thin-layered and cropped jacket. And, since we are also a step ahead of the curve (weather-wise), get your stock of rain-proof jackets. There's a good chance, polyester and elastane are together found in most pieces. It was Fatehi's cup of tea as well.

Nora Fatehi rocks her printed jacket with a Balenciaga handbag

You can now say we're in the wave of perfecting jackets. The Garmi dancer was photographed yesterday outside fashion designer and couturier Manish Malhotra's residence in Mumbai. Her head-to-toe black look featured a tight-fitted crop top and leggings. In no time her Adidas bomber jacket brought multi-everything from colors and prints to her sartorial picture with florals, cheetah motifs and gold chain-link patterns.

Long sleeves and packed looks aren't our favorite terms lately but certain things make you want to break the pattern. Tip: Roll your sleeves up to your elbows for more ventilation.

Cling onto this Rs 3,799 topper which was designed with a high and round neck, elasticated hems and cuffs, a zipper detail and a mini and monochrome logo patch. Do you shop or do you shop wisely? We like to be mindful of where and how we put our bucks in. In Summer, no dark shades hold any buzz. It is light and pastel or nothing, such as white, yellow, beige and others. All that is light can prevent you from feeling like a baked bun.

Count us among fans of her Balenciaga handbag. You know an accessory is your favorite when you wear it more than once. Curious bean, we will tell you how she spent enough time with the same handbag in 2022. Nora teamed her Prada co-ordinated cropped shirt and midi skirt set with the Rs 2,56,473.85 (Approx.) hourglass handbag with croc-effect leather, a 'B' logo and a single handle. Wow, how wearable are her Dolce&Gabbana shoes? It felt like a natural step for her to have this look styled with all-black accessories.

Her straight hairdo and nude lipstick looked pretty perfect on the Jehda Nasha dancer.

Do you like her look? Let us know in the comments section.

