Nora Fatehi's Artinë outfit is a tulle tale to remember this party season

Can't bid adieu to tulle, won't bid adieu to tulle once again. Nora Fatehi's newest look brought with it a fabulous level of glamour and a subtle flashback. When in February, it is never too early to get going with the favourite hue of the month, which as we know, is called red. Take a breather from your January style as we move onto the next chapter looking at brighter ways to tune into the party-style dressing. And, just like that we found the one and it is ripe with drama.

It all took shape when the Dirty Little Secret dancer posted pictures of her looks from the song. Have you watched the track? Just to give you a bit of pre-insight, it is bursting with embellished wigs, tight-fitted outfits and all in all, too many hot aesthetics. Whether all of these will make their way into your closet, these are demanding our attention and we're doubly excited to swoon over all details.

We're also too tempted to talk about Malaika Arora's H&M X Giambattista Valli red tulle dress which was staged for a red-carpet look in 2019. It was Tanya Ghavri who styled the look for the Fashion Khatam Mujhpe dancer. Aren't the batwing sleeves pretty similar to what you see on Nora Fatehi's tulle playsuit?

Nora Fatehi looks ravishing in a red Artinë ensemble

Dressed in a custom Artinë playsuit, Nora's look had a riqsué sense of intrigue with the plunging neckline, voluminous layers of tulle sleeves and bottoms. Her bodice also talks about a perpetual stream of shimmer which matched thoroughly with her gloves. The stunner's broad and embellished belt decked it up even more.