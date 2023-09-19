Nora Fatehi’s classy ensemble with belted shirt dress and the iconic Lady Dior bag is PERFECT for night outs

In the glittering world of fashion, where elegance meets opulence, there exists a realm inhabited by those who effortlessly blend style and sophistication. One name that shines brightly in this constellation of stars is the incomparable Nora Fatehi. With a fashion sense that can only be described as impeccable, the talented dancer, actress, and model always leaves us gasping for her with her fashionable choices. Keeping up with the same, the talented diva recently graced the Jaane Jaan screening in a spellbinding Dior-laden outfit that left fashion enthusiasts in awe.

As she stepped into the spotlight, Nora Fatehi illuminated the night with her ensemble, proving once again that when it comes to fashion, she reigns supreme. So, why don’t we dissect and celebrate every exquisite detail of the diva’s extraordinary ensemble? Let’s dive right in.

Nora Fatehi looks exceptional in a simply classy all-Dior ensemble

The classy Sexy In My Dress singer recently chose to wear the Dior belted shirt dress which is adorned with Pietro Ruffo's Toile de Jouy Voyage motif, setting Mr. Dior's iconic pattern in the heart of Indian flora and fauna. Crafted in beige cotton gabardine, this dress with black buttons in the front presents a flared silhouette enhanced by an officer collar and tonal belt highlighting the waist. The long-sleeved dress’ tonal belt with metallic buckle cinches at the waist, helping the diva flaunt her toned waist, and comes with a hefty price tag of Rs. 3,11,730. The talented Stree actress also completed her outfit with Christian Louboutin Uptown 100 black leather pumps with seamless stiletto heels, narrow adjustable ankle straps, and pointed toes. These are approximately worth Rs. 70,392.

The talented Hip-Hop India judge also chose to accessorize her super elegant outfit with simple stud earrings, proving that minimalistic accessories can go a long way as well. The talented diva further added the iconic small Lady Dior bag which represents the House's vision of elegance and beauty. This bag’s sleek and refined timeless style is crafted in patent calfskin with Cannage stitching, creating the instantly recognizable quilted texture, while the pale gold-finish metal D.I.O.R. charms further embellish and illuminate its silhouette. This bag comes at the extravagant price of Rs. 4,58,158. Isn’t that seriously extravagant?

But that’s not all, the gorgeous actress and model chose to style her pretty tresses into a sleek, center-parted, and straight look, as they beautifully cascaded down her shoulder and totally complimented her stylish outfit. Furthermore, the talented dancer’s subtle makeup look, with mascara, blushed cheeks, shimmery highlighter, and a natural-looking pink lipstick, perfectly elevated her outfit. This look is a true testament to the diva’s impeccable fashion sense. She effortlessly combines luxury, elegance, and minimalism, making this outfit a perfect choice for night outs and high-profile events.

The gorgeous actress’ attention to detail, from head to toe, truly showcases her as a style icon. Don’t you agree? What did you think of her outfit? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

