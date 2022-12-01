Nora Fatehi's custom Falguni and Shane Peacock jumpsuit proves she takes sparkle wherever she goes

December just dropped and we have 31 days of fashion-forward looks to flex. In the name of holiday and Christmas parties, we can't stop embracing ensembles with a potent sparkly finish. The way to our hearts this season follows an uncomplicated code (that is to shine, repeat, and choose no subtlety), and looks like Nora Fatehi's latest look can inordinately cheer our spirits up.

Who needs a habitual ensemble? Not us. Let us confess, we can stop with just one purchase for the month so might as well experience the many thrills of outfits that bring fresh takes of creativity. Recently, Nora was seen on Qatar's FIFA Fanfest 2022 stage who danced and owned it with her zestful performance. And, trust us there was something that tempted us to play dress up. Is it the pink floor-sweeping fabric? or the bejewelled onesie? To be honest, it is everything.

The O Saki Saki dancer rocked an extraordinary-looking custom Falguni and Shane Peacock jumpsuit. What a way to kickstart the FIFA World Cup 2022 journey. This sheer ensemble featured silver sequins, colourful embellishments, a close-neck, long sleeves, and a body-hugging fit. It looks luxurious overall and so fancy with the beautifully detailed two-tiered broad belt, mini beaded tassels, and of course the long tassel strings attached to the pants.

Nora Fatehi dazzles in a custom Falguni and Shane Peacock ensemble

Celebrity fashion stylist Aastha Sharma gave it a flavourful colourful effect with what looks like a ruched shrug with a train and feathered hem. Such an exaggerated yet gorgeous pairing that gives off a cosy winter feeling. A true essential this season would be a necklace that can look as upgraded and classy as your attire. So, how about you pick Prerto's Kate Diamonte three-tiered choker? and

Our top preferences for beauty would be the same as Nora's. Go with a side-part hairdo and wear your black eyeliner and pink lipstick for makeup. You can pack your look with blush and shimmer eyeshadow. Stick some rhinestones on your eyelids or the outer corners of your eyes, and you’re ready to rock a heavenly look.