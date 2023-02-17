Nora Fatehi's Falguni and Shane Peacock dress styled with a Balenciaga handbag are blingy blessings to behold

Funtastic fringes for the glam win! Time to go all in on a dress that is every bit the party kind. February is undeniably fabulous and Valentine's week is its cherry on top serving. There isn't a day now wherein we are not drawn to dresses. Our fantasies have moved far ahead from red and are wholly invested in flashier blisses that are sparkly, silver and stylish. Nora Fatehi's look from her recent stepping-out stories features a dress that sacrifices nothing at all. Big in style is this fringed cool that is set to be as big as it was in 2022.

The Jehda Nasha dancer's strikingly bling look does bring to mind her previous versions of fringed perfection that were off from shine and simply high on glamour. Since we've come to learn to develop a great eye for detail and style with a gazillion references growing in on us, here is how Nora's look made a compelling sartorial case.

Nora Fatehi shines bright in a dress accessorised with a handbag

Carve your style down the co-ordinated way with a dress and accessories that look like a team to treasure. Nora's party look with her 'Madgaon Express' movie family featured a sleeveless dress designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock. Positively and stylishly acquainted with the designer duo's creations, you could say a loyalty program is in the making. It's a thing to love, from her custom and embellished jumpsuit to her red thigh-high slit dress, the dancer does have a bonafide relationship with fashion.

Take a peek at Aastha Sharma's styling which included a plunging neckline and a knee-length dress. The body-hugging ensemble featured a shimmery base, a mini slit at the back, and rhinestones, and was embellished with fringes. She turned to her Balenciaga hourglass handbag which reinvigorated her OOTN. The diva is a bag aficionado and it does feel like a lifetime hobby she doesn't want to let go of to collect the best. Nora's Rs. 4,83,689.42 silver accessory with a single handle was decorated with tons of rhinestones.