Nora Fatehi's Gucci co-ord set and Dior handbag are all glam and good for a party night

Nora Fatehi is a key style player whose wardrobe may not know that we'd love to raid it. An epitome of oomph, her love for body-hugging silhouettes can't be challenged. Without a hint of failure, she gives the best of the best style lessons and last night had a lot of newnesses to be recognised. And don't think that miss and match is the coolest concept because we love what we see here. Co-ordinated outfits are very Nora's preference. And if you're having a bit of trouble in finding the perfect party ensemble, mission accomplished, no stress anymore.

You're not doomed to fail as a party dresser when you have these sexy gems to vibe along. Make the strongest style case in this Gucci combo which brings a skirt and a top to you. Frankly, we couldn't be more excited to find this net corset with its superb features like adjustable black straps, sweetheart neckline, and lace trims. Good for us, this top from the brand's Aria collection, is made to look less lingerie and more ready-to-party. A sexy kind of cheat sheet. That's acceptable.



No drama is needed. The Garmi dancer perfectly combined her Rs. 1,05,412.27 top with a high-waisted and knee-length skirt. Worth Rs. 1,89,571.98, Nora's Made in Italy skirt had lace embroidery, a broad waistband, and a slit at the back. Does this also signal the need to pick out the best bag? That's when a cutesy handbag can fit in. She's a Dior girl and it can't get any more obvious.

The 30-year-old's Medium Lady Dior bag quilted look comes from cannage stitching. It has many features and notable ones are the gold charms, top handle, and removable and adjustable shoulder strap. You can never look overdressed when you have a pleasing line of outfits and accessories.