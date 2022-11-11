Nora Fatehi's Hermès bag is as spot-on as her pointed-toe pumps and black outfit; Yay or Nay?

Step into the black and beautiful zone. Fall fashion has its very many chic variations of how a look can be combined. The Kusu Kusu dancer's recent look is what the hot crowd would love. Why must you restrict and put yourself in a style box where all you see are sweaters? This sweater weather, be a Nora Fatehi who brought a whole new definition to a toasty look. If you too wish to make an impressive decision on what to wear and ace for your upcoming date look, you can start with this lesson.

It's National Education Day, after all, might as well feed something exciting to our sartorially-curious minds. Last night for the screening of Rocket Gang, Nora stepped on the red carpet dressed in an all-black look. Her fashion journey is often loaded with sultriness and her natty delivery of the best and most comfortable look needs appreciation. This probably is the calling card we were looking for. From the outfit to accessories, everything just looks well-planned.

We're glad to guide you based on what we plucked from the diva who's always making fashion headlines. Also, are we waiting for her FIFA World Cup 2022 performance? We sure are. She opted for a satin top that had noodle straps and a cowl neckline. It instantly served with how tucked-in it was and her high-waisted leather pants included a front tie-up belt. It had a straight fit and she proved to be a total fashion lover with two of her accessories also known as a handbag and heels.

Nora Fatehi styled her all-things-chic outfit with a Hermès bag

We're talking about a bag chosen from Hermès, often a happy place for most celebrities, especially Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor. Nora's Birkin bag looked pretty similar to bags owned by Bebo and Shilpa Shetty Kundra from the same brand. It bore gold-toned twist-lock fastening, top handles, and more that played as its features. Now, this a cool-girl showcase, her pointed-toe boots hint at the ones that look very Jimmy Choo x Mugler collaboration's sock-ankle boots. The Italy-made footwear is popular for its iconic spiral construction that highlights black and nude sheer see-through fabric and it costs approximately Rs. 90,356.83.