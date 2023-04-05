Nora Fatehi's Hermès Kelly handbag styled with a bodycon midi dress is pure party style on-fleek

Who thinks about pink on Wednesdays anymore? We have all the time in the week to pick and test out colours but always on my mind is the humble black. There goes one reason why swotting about a black dress can be a twofold blessing: It is classy and always trending. Dip your toes again but into a new and body-hugging one with Nora Fatehi's look as your guide. As a result, we also delved into her entire look and the micro-sized accessory is the sheer bonus.

Honestly, we know there is a whole planet of black dresses out there and our words here wouldn't mean much to you as a reader. No matter what is on your to-wear or to-shop list, a black outfit of any silhouette would get a top preference. Reads like a "tale as old as time"? Been there, and felt that. The Jehda Nasha dancer redefined every bit of Garmi to us as she stepped out for the Citadel premiere in Mumbai last night clad in everything chic black.

Nora Fatehi nails her look in a body-hugging dress

Nora is a regular at pushing boundaries with fashion but stays dedicated towards her penchant for bodycon ensembles. Proof stays firm as we have seen her onesie for FIFA World Cup 2022 performance and there is a bucket load to speak about. Yesterday's triumph at another one showed off a tight-fitted midi dress with long sleeves, a close neck and a straight hem. Ideal for parties, you can definitely elevate your look with jewellery and a handbag too.

Because of the monotone nature of your dress, you can shake it up with a little gold or more as you can see here. Truly stylish, the 31-year-old opted for chunky necklaces, circular earrings and bangles. She matched it on with her pointed-toe pumps as well and her Hermès Kelly handbag designed with a single handle and gold-tone hardware. Add on top of the fact was how simple and as neat as a pin her sleek ponytail and matte makeup looked.

