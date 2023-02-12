Nora Fatehi's Maria Lucia Hohan one-shoulder gown brings a party of ruched royalty
Not all lime is sour. Here's the sweet version of it. Does anyone need a gown? Nora Fatehi's latest look features an outfit that is no cookie-cutter. Without a doubt, this Valentine's week raises the usual flag of red dresses. So, what do you think our plans for the week are? No, we won't hop on the same trend train and our plan just got tweaked. To start a saga of glamour with green and also make it happen maximally with strokes of ruched perfection.
Nora's ensembles are nothing less than refreshing and ravishing. Is there any outfit she looks at as daring? Save this reference for when you have all of the extravagant plans. The colour show of lime and all the other greens were just the first steps at enchanting us. Delighting us with her confidence in slaying, the 31-year-old rocked a Maria Lucia Hohan one-shoulder gown available at Neiman Marcus. No style stunt is ever too unreachable for the Grami dancer as evident as it is here.
Nora Fatehi is all the fire and fab in a thigh-high slit gown
Styled by Aastha Sharma, Nora looked radiant in an 'Amelia' gown. The silk-made attire featured a crossover detail on the bodice, a cut-out on the midriff, a thigh-high slit, a plunging neckline, and an asymmetric hem. Her Rs. 165010 outfit had an A-line silhouette and draped effect that can make your experience of wearing this gown more fashionable.
After you've got yourself this gown, anchor it with a luxurious watch from the Italian fashion house, Bulgari. Nora Fatehi wore a Serpenti Spiga double-spiral watch with a green-hued malachite dial, an 18kt rose gold bracelet set adorned with diamonds. Her rings and peep-toe shimmery stilettos took her to look to the stage of gold excellence. Marianna Mukuchyan did peach monochromatic makeup and styled the O Saki Saki dancer's hair into smooth waves.
