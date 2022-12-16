Nora Fatehi's Philosophy coat is the monochrome excellence needed for a perfect travel look

Name a fashion item that is most functional this winter. Hint: It's the warmest armour. The answer is a coat. This remains unbeatably hot on the scene of fashion although dresses are highly encouraged to be our favourites this season. Truly in the best of comforting behaviour, a coat can steal your heart and concurrently be the best bundle-up buddy your outfit needs. Were you waiting for a new coat inspiration? Nora Fatehi's recent airport look is the emblem of edgy style and you would love to hack into all the details of it.

The Jeda Nasha dancer who recently drove the crowd insane with her outstanding performance at Qatar's FIFA Fanfest 2022 stage is off to the same country as the finale of the football tournament awaits. The monochrome trend has once again reached a status of victory and is going wild. Celebrities love it and who doesn't? Get the cuddly perks of a chic coat from Philosophy by Lorenzo Serafini.

It isn't just the sense of relatability we feel with Nora's style but it is also the volume of correctness it reflects. So, how do you completely register this look in your mind? This fabulous outfit is the kind of look that Aastha Sharma picks. The boiled coat designed from wool is a piece of the designer's Autumn Winter 2022 look.

Nora Fatehi layers up all chic in a Philosophy coat

Up on the website for Rs. 2,34,366 today, style this runway-approved midi white number with a black belt. The image also shows the wide shoulder, two pockets, notched lapels, and black chain-link print. If you remember, this pattern is also translated into accessories as showcased by celebrities. Nora rocked this as a top layer over a sheer mostly mesh-like dress or it could be a co-ordinated shorts set. Add in pantyhose or stockings if required, nothing a dose of layering cannot fix right now.