Nora Fatehi’s pink crop shirt with matching mini-skirt, black pumps is PERFECT for day out with your girls

Nora Fatehi's fashion sense always sets her out from the crowd. Nora has an apparent penchant for figure-hugging outfits that elegantly emphasize her contours. Her ability to pick outfits that are constantly unique and eye-catching is what truly distinguishes her style. She recognizes how to make an impact with her clothes, from vivid prints to uncommon shapes. So, let's take a look at Nora's most recent fashion selections and see what she wore on her day out. Prepare for a fashion trip, since Nora never ceases to amaze us with her amazing taste and bold fashion sense. Let's see what she wore.

Nora Fatehi’s pink co-ord set

Nora chose a lovely dark pink colored shirt that drew everyone's attention. This blouse has a fashionable shirt-like collar that adds a sense of refinement to her look. Nora's outfit hits the right blend of comfort and design with its half sleeves. The collared shirt's buttons not only offer a delightful accent but also allow for a variety of style alternatives. Nora's fashion sense certainly comes through as she pulls off her elegant and modern ensemble with ease.

Nora completed her fashionable look by pairing the dark pink top with a wonderfully patterned skirt. The print on the circular skirt complements the design on the top, providing a unified and visually attractive effect. The design is made up of lines that neatly create segments, giving the appearance of stars spread over the fabric. This eye-catching design lends a bit of playfulness and personality to Nora's outfit. The pairing of Nora's dark pink blouse and patterned skirt demonstrates her exceptional fashion sense and ability to easily mix and match diverse pieces to create a striking appearance.

How Nora accessorized her pink outfit

Nora accessorized her ears with a pair of elegant hoops that lend a touch of glitz and refinement to her overall look. She chooses a sleek black sling bag to hold her belongings, which emanates both flair and functionality. Nora's footwear is flawless, as she slides into a pair of elegant black heels that give a touch of elegance to her ensemble. She wears stylish goggles to protect her eyes from the sun and to up her style game. Nora looks sleek and sophisticated with her hair pulled back in a ponytail. The perfect pink lipstick adds a splash of color that complements her simple makeup base.

Take a hint from Nora and don't forget to add these accessories to your wardrobe for an effortlessly fashionable feel when out with friends.

