Nora Fatehi's Prada co-ord skirt set is the chic calling we need; Check out the price of her Balenciaga bag

In focus: A co-ordinated set. Where is the lie that it's an evergreen trend to be dressed up in co-ords? Want to skip a dress day? Go on, say yes! Nora Fatehi is back in one of her personal favourites, that is, a co-ordinated outfit. At the moment, she's in Qatar the land of FIFA World Cup 2022. As expected, we were in sheer fireworks and her recent look is our new agenda for the season. Is there a style code that read 'dresses for December'? Say goodbye. There's something edgier here.

When you feel like there needs to be a look in the spirit of monochrome wholesomeness, watch out for this dream ensemble. So tastefully and royally Prada, she looks c'est chic in this two-piece combo. Loosen up your style this winter and get your summer-ish appeal with this ensemble because life is too short to not try something sexy, isn't it? There is too much hassle around a long shirt and all those hacks we use to make it look modishly stylish. Reach for this Rs. 1,19,766.94 twill cropped shirt which features a retro-style collar, long sleeves, a pocket, a printed logo, and an elasticated hem. Ace it all up with a matching midi wrap-style skirt which has a tie-up detail.

That feeling of a new, ready-to-replicate look, ah! Her OOTD was fancy to the fullest as she accessorised with a Balenciaga hourglass handbag. This Made in Italy Rs. 2,56,473.85 arm candy is glazed by croc-effect leather and a 'B' logo which together look luxe. A black bag never disappoints. When was the last night time it visited a party with you? It was probably last night as well. Rock it like a team with pointed-toe pumps and oversized sunnies. Since the outfit features white detailing, you could also look for white accessories. Nothing is as stunning as layering your look with more jewellery from hoop earrings to rings.